Keith Urban Finally Addresses Nicole Kidman Affair Rumors

Country music superstar Keith Urban attempted to set the record straight to fans as he faces damning rumors about his split from wife Nicole Kidman.

As he performed concerts and their split became public, eagle-eyed fans noticed Urban changes lyrics to song about Kidman to instead reference his 25-year-old guitarist Maggie Baugh. Now, the country singer finally addressed the allegations of an affair with a pointed message for fans.

During the final stop of his High and Alive World Tour in Nashville, Urban made a statement before singing “You’ll Think of Me,” his 2002 hit.

“I’ve been covering like this for a long time. Stop reading s--t into it,” Urban, 57, said to the audience.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 04: Maggie Baugh and Keith Urban perform during the iHeartCountry Festival at the Moody Center on May 04, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images) Amy E. Price/Getty Images

Urban changed the lyrics once again in his rendition of the song. The words “But you’ll think of me” became “But I betcha think about me!” Despite the obvious change, he’s telling fans not to overthink it.

The singer has made several headline-grabbing lyric changes following the announcement that Kidman, 58, filed for divorce on Sept. 30 after 19 years of marriage. His musical choices have been scrutinized, too. During the premiere of the CBS reality singing competition High, Urban chose to play “Straight Line,” a song that he previously explained was an exploration of “wanting to break out of a soul-sucking routine that you might be stuck in.”

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage) Taylor Hill/WireImage

As rumors bubbled up about an alleged affair between Urban and Baugh, Kidman fans quickly attacked the guitarist on social media, with some unearthing a video from April in which Urban pointed to Baugh on stage while singing the lyric, “I was born to love you.” Neither Urban nor Baugh have confirmed or denied the relationship.

The split between Urban and Kidman has become “dramatic,” according to an anonymous source speaking to People. “She wanted to save their marriage and believed that she could, but it seems he’s already moved on,” they said.

Kidman and Urban were married in 2006. They share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Kidman has vaguely addressed how she feels about the divorce, speaking about aging and life changes as she graced the November cover of Vogue. Journalist Wendell Steavenson, who profiled Kidman, said she sensed something below the surface while speaking to Kidman.