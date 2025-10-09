Keith Urban’s Guitarist Tries to ‘Fight These Feelings’ in New Song

The 25-year-old musician thrust into the spotlight by internet rumors that have cast her as the love interest that ended Keith Urban’s 19-year-marriage to Nicole Kidman shares hints about her current state of mind on Thursday.

After teasing that her new song “The Devil Win” would address “#mentalhealth” on Wednesday, Maggie Baugh sang in a new teaser for the song Thursday, “I don’t know how to heal my soul / Or how to fight this feeling and it’s a damn good place to go / No matter how close I get to the burning edge / As tempting as it is I won’t let the Devil win.”

Baugh has had a devil of time over the past several days as Nicole Kidman fans have flooded her social media posts with nasty allegations of “home-wrecking” since she became the center of her one-time boss’ divorce news.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 04: Maggie Baugh and Keith Urban perform during the iHeartCountry Festival at the Moody Center on May 04, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images) Amy E. Price/Getty Images

Baugh, the multi-instrumentalist who began touring with Urban in 2024, is still riding the wave of publicity she attracted when she posted a video of Urban changing his “The Fighter” lyrics to sing, “Maggie, I will be your guitar player.” Though Urban fans say he’s changed the lyrics several times over the years when performing live, the gesture infuriated Kidman fans who connected the dots when Kidman filed for divorce days after the video was posted.

The Daily Mail added more fuel to the fire when the site reported that Urban’s relationship with a “younger woman in the industry” contributed to the deterioration of his marriage to Kidman. Baugh has neither addressed or denied the rumors, and neither has Urban. As fans hope for a comment, the up and coming artist is well-positioned to capitalize on the attention with the new song release.

Maggie Baugh

After Baugh’s suspiciously-timed video post, which she captioned “Did he just say that,” fans leapt to Kidman’s defense by attacking Baugh’s appearance and accusing her of “wrecking a marriage” in hundreds of comments across her profiles. Internet sleuths unearthed a video of Baugh performing with Urban in April, during which Urban points at her as he sings the lyric, “I was born to love you.”