Keith Urban’s Guitarist Finally Reveals Big Announcement

Maggie Baugh, the 25-year-old multi-instrumentalist Nicole Kidman fans are blaming for the end of her marriage to Keith Urban, finally revealed the big “announcement” she’d promised the public.

Baugh, who drew negative attention to herself when she posted a video of Keith Urban, 57, changing his song lyrics in a way fans deemed flirtatious as they performed together, posted Monday that she had an announcement coming soon. As Baugh had been mum on social media for days while fans flooded her older posts with negative commentary, some in the comments to her teaser expected that the upcoming announcement might be an “apology” or “engagement” news.

Wednesday’s post revealed that it was neither, and instead Baugh is capitalizing on the spotlight the affair rumors brought her by announcing a new song. She notably used the hashtag #mentalhealth as she promoted “The Devil Win,” out this week. The singer has been trying to “get her name out there,” she told an interviewer in 2017, for years.

Maggie Baugh

The opportunity came in unique form when, while touring with Urban, the star sang the lyrics “I was born to love you,” to her as they performed, and most recently tweaked lyrics to “The Fighter” to “Maggie, I will be your guitar player.” Baugh posted the moment online with the caption, “Did he just say that,” and days later, Kidman, 58, filed to end the celebrities’ 19-year marriage. The Daily Mail reported that Urban had been dating a “younger woman in the industry,” and claimed the relationship was the talk of the Nashville music scene.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Since then, the singer has been mocked and called names online for days, as commenters subject her to endless critiques about her appearance and post Kidman memes on her content. Her family has even been dragged into the rumor mill, as Baugh’s father Chuck Baugh has spoken out several times to attempt to shut down rumors of an affair between his daughter and her one-time boss.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 04: (L-R) Maggie Baugh and Keith Urban perform onstage at the 2024 iHeartCountry Festival - Show at Moody Center on May 04, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/WireImage) WireImage