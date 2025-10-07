Keith Urban’s Guitarist Had ‘Rule’ About Dating Band Members

The 25-year-old guitarist at the center of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s divorce drama once declared her cardinal rule for dating other band members.

TMZ first reported that, in 2017, then-16-year old Maggie Baugh said, “There’s always been a rule you can’t date the band members because, like, what happens if we break up?” She continued, for example, “And then... I lost the drummer.”

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 04: (L-R) Maggie Baugh and Keith Urban perform onstage at the 2024 iHeartCountry Festival - Show at Moody Center on May 04, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/WireImage) WireImage

Baugh’s onstage performances with Urban, with whom she’s toured since 2024 and occasionally filled in for other band members, have drawn increased scrutiny since she posted a video that fans interpreted Urban being publicly flirtatious with her. Days after Baugh’s post, Kidman filed for divorce from the country singer, ending 19 years of marriage over “irreconcilable differences.”

Since the suspiciously timed post, another video of Urban and Baugh performing on his tour in April shows him pointing at the young instrumentalist as he sings his lyrics, “I was born to love you,” further egging on the fan theory of an affair.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The resurfaced video of Baugh swearing off dating a band member echoes comments she made to People in 2021. “I feel like music has always just been my boyfriend,” she said at the time, “So, whenever I have a boyfriend, it’s always like, ‘Oh, you’re just temporary.’” As she said in the 2017 interview, her biggest concern is “getting my name out there” so “people recognize me when I walk in the room.”

The attention swirling Baugh as of late may have inadvertently accomplished that goal, as she’s been the subject of online chatter since she posted her latest video performing with Urban. The attention has mostly been negative however, as fans have repeatedly called her a “homewrecker” and worse in the comments of her social media posts.

Having gained popularity through her TikTok videos before she joined Urban’s tour, Baugh drew further speculation when she stopped posting as the rumors grew. She finally broke her silence Monday, to vaguely tease that she would soon make an “announcement,” though nothing has materialized yet.

Maggie Baugh

She has yet to deny any of the rumors as they fester, and neither has Urban, even as the Daily Mail reports that Kidman and Urban’s marriage was torpedoed by his relationship with a “younger woman in the industry.”

Some emerging details challenge the rumors and reports, however. Per Daily Mail, Baugh has had a boyfriend by the name of Cameron Coley, also 25, at least through the beginning of this year, when Coley posted a series of loved-up photos of he and Baugh with the caption, “1 year my love. A lifetime more.’”