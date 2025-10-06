Keith Urban’s Guitarist Breaks Silence With Cryptic Message

The 25-year-old guitarist fans are blaming for the dissolution of Keith Urban, 57, and Nicole Kidman’s marriage broke her silence on Monday, with a cryptic post teasing an “announcement.”

Maggie Baugh posted a black screen to her social media accounts with the caption, “Announcement coming soon.” The multi-instrumentalist who’s toured with Urban since 2024 brought attention to herself with a video post that appeared to show Urban flirting with her, just days before Kidman filed to divorce the country singer after 19 years.

Despite the slew of online interest Baugh drew as fans tried to figure out whether she was romantically involved with her boss, she allowed the speculation to fester, not updating her previously very active social media accounts for days.

Maggie Baugh

Fans of Kidman, 58, still flooded her old posts with negative commentary, however, calling her “the other woman,” “tramp,” and worse.

Baugh’s own father also became caught up in the controversy when he spoke to Daily Mail, telling the site he “hadn’t heard one way or the other” if his daughter was romantically entangled with Urban. His comments only added more fodder for the rumor mill, which is still churning out more backlash for Baugh.

Kidman herself has been mum on her divorce filing so far, and was seen in public for the first time since the news on Saturday, when she attended a Foundation for AIDS Research auction in Dallas. She also attended Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, where she debuted a new hairstyle fans are calling her “breakup bangs.”

Nicole Kidman attends the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 06, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

The comments section on Baugh’s post on Monday was no different than her others, as fans declared that her announcement “better be an apology for wrecking that woman’s home.” Not every comment is looking for penance for the speculated relationship, however. A fan page for Urban commented, “Can’t wait!!!” Another fan suggested that the news might be that Baugh’s “engaged to Keith Urban” with a crying laughing emoji.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 25: Maggie Baugh performs onstage for CMT's Night Out Nashville with Maggie Baugh & Friends at 3rd & Lindsley on May 25, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images) Getty Images

The rumors remain unconfirmed, however—and the Daily Mail reported that Baugh may still be in a relationship with her boyfriend Cameron Coley—a lighting designer from California who is also in his mid-20s. Coley marked the couple’s one year anniversary in March, writing “1 year my love. A lifetime more.’”