Vogue Cover Writer Says She Sensed Nicole Kidman’s Marriage Trouble

Vogue journalist Wendell Steavenson said she sensed there was trouble in paradise for Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban as she reported on the actress for the magazine’s November cover.

In the Vogue cover story published Wednesday, Steavenson recalled interviewing Kidman, 58, in late August, several weeks before the Babygirl actress filed for divorce from Urban.

“During our conversations I had guessed as much, but I didn’t want to pry,” Steavenson wrote. “When I asked about how she felt now, in her 50s, I had expected to hear a nice trite response about the sagacity of age.”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were married for nearly 20 years before they split. Omar Vega/Omar Vega/WireImage

“Instead Kidman was wry, rueful, unsure of herself. She said: ‘How many times do you have to be taught that you think you know where your life is going and then it isn’t going in that direction?’”

Kidman and Urban, 57, have been married for nearly two decades, having tied the knot in 2006. The pair share two daughters and have made a home for themselves in Nashville.

The shock split comes in light of news that the pair have been living apart since the start of summer, according to TMZ.

The journalist wrote that Kidman has leaned on a group of “ride-or-die friendships,” including fellow actress and Nashville resident Reese Witherspoon, a Vanderbilt Hospital senior oncologist, and another friend who runs the hospital.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share two daughters together. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Steavenson wrote that for Kidman, the “highs and lows of life, the losses and the pain,” are “grist for the artistic process.”

“I put it in my work. That’s the beauty of what I do. There’s a place for some of this to explode, implode, process, discover,” Kidman said.

An inside source has told Daily Mail that the Big Little Lies actress was “blindsided” by the split.

“Keith never sees Nicole, either she is filming or he is on tour. There was a lot of love between the two and they might not divorce, but there is a world that they both live where neither of them are in it,” the source said.

Other sources have told TMZ that Urban has already moved on with a new girlfriend—whom fans have speculated was his own guitarist, Maggie Baugh—despite Kidman’s efforts to save the marriage.

Nicole Kidman rocked "break-up bangs" following her divorce. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

“All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman,” one source shared. “Let’s just say, Nicole doesn’t dispute that, but she’s still shocked over it.”

“It’s all over Nashville.”

The Babygirl actress was seen for the first time since the split at Chanel’s Spring 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week, where she debuted a new haircut that fans have dubbed “break-up bangs.” Kidman was joined by her two daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.