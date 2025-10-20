Keith Urban Takes ‘Soul-Sucking’ Swipe Amid Nicole Kidman Split
🔮CRYPTIC KEITH🔮
County singer Keith Urban performed a telling song to open his new reality show in what many are viewing as a possible jab at estranged wife Nicole Kidman. Urban chose to play his track “Straight Line,” the opening song on his newest album High, at the premiere of the new CBS series The Road. The reality singing competition will see contestants battle it out to earn a supporting slot on his new tour. However, some viewers are speculating that his song choice could have been more than just a coincidence, according to Page Six. Urban spoke about the song’s meaning in February 2024, telling his Instagram followers that it explored “wanting to break out of a soul-sucking routine that you might be stuck in.” He added, “Maybe in a relationship, a job, with creativity, with yourself... whatever it is!!” The song itself was written to express sensations of “feeling alive again and getting out from under that dark cloud,” the 57-year-old musician said. Kidman, 58, filed for divorce from Urban on Sept. 30 after 19 years together amid swirling—albeit unsubstantiated—rumors relating to the musician’s touring guitarist Maggie Baugh.