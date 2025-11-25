Nicole Kidman Says She’s ‘Hanging in There’ Amid Keith Urban Divorce
Nicole Kidman hinted at how she’s holding up following her divorce from Keith Urban. The Oscar-winning actress, 58, spoke to pop star and Wicked: For Good lead Ariana Grande for Interview Magazine. “You look beautiful,” Grande told Kidman at the start of their conversation. “How are you?” The Hollywood A-lister kept it candid. “I’m hanging in there,” she said. “One day we have to have dinner.” Kidman’s personal life came under the spotlight after she filed for divorce from Urban, 58, ending nearly two decades together. The couple had been living apart since the start of the summer, TMZ reported in September. That same month, Kidman formalized the divorce at a court in Nashville, Tennessee, where the couple shared a home with two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. Kidman opened up about her perspective on aging in an October interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “There’s something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through,” she said. “You’re going to have to feel it. You’re not going to be able to numb it.”