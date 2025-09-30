Nicole Kidman Files For Divorce After Split With Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman has reportedly filed for divorce from Keith Urban after their separation earlier this year.

TMZ broke the news of the divorce on Tuesday after revealing that the couple had been living apart since the beginning of summer. Kidman filed for divorce in Nashville, Tennessee, where they live and share a home.

Sources told the outlet that Kidman, 58, wanted to save the marriage but Urban, 57, has moved on with another woman.

“All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let’s just say, Nicole doesn’t dispute that, but she’s still shocked over it,” one source said, with another adding that “it’s all over Nashville.”

An insider told People magazine that the Oscar-winning actress “didn’t want this” and “has been fighting to save the marriage” since their separation in June.

“She feels very betrayed,” a source told the magazine.

The couple was last spotted together in June for a FIFA World Cup match in Tennessee. Getty Images

The country singer has been all over North America for his High and Alive World Tour and has moved out of the Nashville home he shared with Kidman and their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

“Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall,” a source told People, adding that those close to Urban “felt like the split was kind of inevitable.”

While he was away on tour, Kidman and their daughters were “inseparable,” a source close to the family told the magazine in August.

The couple got married in 2006 and share two teenage daughters. WireImage

“Nicole lives full-time in Nashville. She loves the tight-knit community and group of friends that she has built, and it’s the perfect place to raise her children,” the source said.

The Babygirl star has been “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone,” another source told TMZ.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman with their children Isabella and Connor in 1996. Newspix/Newspix via Getty Images

