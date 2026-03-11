Nicole Kidman Reveals Post-Divorce Romance ‘Deal-Breaker’

Nicole Kidman knows exactly what she does not want in a new partner, months after finalizing her divorce from Keith Urban.

The Oscar-winning actress appeared on the Las Culturistas podcast on Wednesday, where she revealed a “deal breaker” for any suitor looking her way. Participating in the hosts’ “I don’t think so, honey” segment, where they rant about something that bothers them, Kidman said, “I don’t think so, honey, if you have bad breath.”

“I cannot stand bad breath,” she said. “I mean, this is a deal breaker for me. Like, you could be the most gorgeous, gorgeous guy. And you come at me with bad breath, and I’m like, ‘No, no, no, no.’ It’s like, if I say, ‘Breathe on me,’ and I have to recoil… Yikes. I’m out. I am out. You could not offer me enough money.”

Kidman also said that one of her co-stars learned about her deal-breaker in real time.

Alexander Skarsgard co-starred with Nicole Kidman in the series “Big Little Lies.” Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

“And so therefore, when Alexander Skarsgård ate a falafel sandwich before we did the scenes in Big Little Lies, I’m like, ‘No, no, no. Alex, I’m meant to be kissing you, and into you—put away the falafel, now. Because the bad breath does not turn me on.’”

Kidman continued, “As I said, it is very important to smell good. But more importantly, the mouth, the taste of the mouth, and the smell of the mouth, is very important to me.”

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman finalized their divorce this year. Taylor Hill/WireImage

Kidman filed for divorce from country singer Keith Urban in September, and the former couple finalized their divorce in January, after 19 years of marriage. They share two teen daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, both of whom have stuck close to Kidman since their parents’ split.

The news of Kidman and Urban’s separation was dogged by persistent rumors that Urban had taken up with a “younger woman” on the Nashville music scene, casting a spotlight on the young female musicians he toured with at the time. Rumors of entanglements with those young women were never substantiated.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Nicole Kidman attends the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 06, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Kidman has been busy despite the split, traveling with her daughters, appearing regularly at runway shows as a Chanel ambassador, and promoting her upcoming projects, including her Prime Video series, Scarpetta, which premiered on Wednesday. She told Variety in another interview, also published that day, that she was “doing alright” since the separation.

“I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good,” she explained. “What I’m grateful for is my family, and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that. Everything else, I don’t discuss out of respect. I’m staying in a place of, ‘We are a family,’ and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women.” ‘

While dating may not be a declared interest for the star at present, potential suitors have already expressed interest.

According to TMZ, there is at least one motivated suitor who should stock up on breath mints, as MGM Resorts Chairman Paul Salem, 62, has his sights set on the star. Insiders told the site that Salem, also divorced, has told people in his circle that he intends to woo the actress.

A source told Page Six that the pair were not dating, but emphasized, “She is a single woman.”