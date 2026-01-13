Why Trump and ICE Jokes Were Cut From Golden Globe Awards

Nikki Glaser was trying to “strike the right tone” during her second turn as Golden Globes host, which led to her decision to nix jokes about Donald Trump and ICE.

Glaser sat down with Howard Stern on Tuesday, where she revealed she wrote more pointedly political jokes than the ones she ended up telling on stage Sunday night.

“I was going to come in at some point and say, ‘I’m hearing from the bar that we’re out of ice. And you know, we don’t really need ice. And actually, I hate ice,’” she told Stern.

Nikki Glaser visits Howard Stern at SiriusXM Studios after hosting the Golden Globes. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Glaser said she decided against the quip because “it just felt like, oh, even that’s just being too trivial.” ICE’s shooting of Renee Good happened just days before the broadcast, on Jan. 7.

Several celebrities wore “ICE OUT” and “BE GOOD” pins to the awards show to protest the shooting, including actor Mark Ruffalo, actress Natasha Lyonne, comedian Wanda Sykes, and singer-actress Ariana Grande. Glaser told Stern that she found it “hard to strike the right tone” with jokes about something so serious. Also, “it’s not funny,” she added.

Several celebrities wore “ICE OUT” and “BE GOOD” pins to the awards show. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Glaser had similar thoughts about a joke that took aim at Trump’s penchant for renaming things.

Comedian Steve Martin had suggested that Glaser joke on stage that the Globes were being held at “The Trump Beverly Hilton” (instead of The Beverly Hilton, where they were actually held), a nod to the “Trump Kennedy Center.”

Last week, before she revealed what the joke was, Glaser told CBS Mornings that what Martin sent went “too far.” Martin reached out to advise her not to do the joke before the show, a conclusion Glaser said she’d already come to beforehand.

“It was like, you just don’t say that guy’s name right now,” Glaser said Tuesday. “I just want to give it space.”

Glaser said Martin later suggested that she not do his joke about "The Trump Beverly Hilton." Roger Kisby/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

The comedian did manage to get in at least political jabs when she slammed the awards show’s network, CBS—a subsidiary of Trump-friendly Paramount—for its new right-leaning news leadership.

“The award for most editing goes to CBS News. Yes. CBS News: America’s newest place to ‘see B.S.’ ne​​ws,” she said on stage Sunday.

Glaser also called out the Trump administration’s paltry Epstein files release when she said, “There are so many A‑listers here—and by A‑listers, I do mean people who are on a list that has been heavily redacted. And the Golden Globe for Best Editing goes to the Justice Department.”

Despite a few cuts, Glaser included jabs at CBS News and the Trump administration's Epstein files release. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Notably, Glaser chose not to share the joke she previously said she’d tried out pre-show about Julia Roberts that hadn’t played well with fans of the actress. But she did share with Stern the other jokes she cut about Sean Penn, Jean Smart, Brad Pitt, and One Battle After Another breakout star Chase Infiniti: