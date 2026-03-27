Breakout Star Reveals Why She Turned Down Kevin Hart Roast

Netflix’s star roaster won’t be returning this year.

Nikki Glaser broke out from the comedy scene to the mainstream following her performance on Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady in 2024, but she told Variety that she turned down the streamer’s offer to roast this year’s victim, Kevin Hart.

“I do not have the time right now in my schedule to commit to giving it what I want to give it,” said Glaser, who hosted the Golden Globes for the second time this year.

Glaser will host the Golden Globes for the third time next year. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

“I love it, and when I work hard at it, I kill it, but I just don’t have the time to work hard at it,” she added.

Glaser has been busy since becoming the breakout star of the Tom Brady special. She told the L.A. Times that year, “My life is completely changed. I now have to dress nicer when I go out. I’ve never been recognizable.” Her social media following jumped dramatically after her appearance, and her star rose as she was offered increasingly prominent opportunities.

Glaser hosted Saturday Night Live in November, has a new stand-up special, Good Girl, coming to Hulu on April 24, and received rave reviews once again for her second hosting of the Globes in January.

She was offered that gig again earlier this month when the awards show announced that Globes watchers will see Glaser once again for the 2027 show. “I honestly think I’ll want to do it as long as they’ll want to have me because, honestly, it’s a fun gig,” she told Variety. “It’s the one thing that I do once a year that just makes me feel like, wow, I really gave it my all.”

“I’m coming up short with short jokes, if you know what I’m saying,” Glaser said about turning down Netflix's Kevin Hart roast. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

The Roast of Kevin Hart, with host Shane Gillis, will go on without Glaser on May 10. Glaser told Variety that she’s good with that, since she’s already gotten off her best jokes about the 5’ 5” comedian.

“I just recently roasted Kevin Hart at the Golden Globes,” as well as at the Tom Brady roast, she explained. “I’m coming up short with short jokes, if you know what I’m saying.”