Oscar Winner Breaks Silence on Rumored On-Set Feud With Co-Star

Helen Mirren has broken her silence on rampant rumors that she and MobLand co-star Tom Hardy have been feuding.

Rumors swirled that the actors clashed on the set of the Paramount+ crime drama, which features a star-studded cast. Sources claimed that Hardy, 48, was fired from the show due to a feud with Mirren and producers.

Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan, Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan, Paddy Considine as Kevin Harrigan, and Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza. Luke Varley/Paramount+

“She is getting increasingly frustrated with Tom and his attitude,” a source alleged to the Daily Mail. “He can be late to filming too and that is annoying for Dame Helen, who is extremely professional and disciplined. His tone is something Dame Helen doesn’t like, along with his lateness.” The allegedly inside source said Mirren “expects better.”

But Mirren seemingly put these allegations to rest with an Instagram post on May 28. “Love you now and always,” she wrote across a photograph of Hardy, signing her name to the message.

Dame Helen Mirren is setting the record straight. Instagram/@helenmirren

A May 21 report by Puck News claimed that Hardy would not return for the third season of the British drama, co-directed by Guy Ritchie. Sources told Puck that the Peaky Blinders star became displeased with his role in the series, feeling eclipsed by co-stars Mirren and Pierce Brosnan, 73. It was also said that Hardy clashed with MobLand co-creator Jez Butterworth and producer David Glasser.

This rumor was quickly dispelled by production sources speaking to Variety this week, who said Hardy is poised to return for the show’s third season. “Tom was not fired, the door is not closed for season three, and things are being worked through creatively,” a source close to production told the publication.

Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza and Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan. Luke Varley/Luke Varley/Paramount+

“I’m sure Guy is probably pushing David Glasser to make it work,” a production source said. “Guy likes working with Tom.”

Separately, a source told the Hollywood Reporter that Hardy, an Academy Award nominee, “refused to come out of his trailer for hours at a time.”

Hardy said working with Mirren and Brosnan has been "wonderful." Courtesy Paramount

“He kept the cast waiting, a power play. Keeping Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, and others waiting is career suicide, I would wager,” the source added.

Mirren and Brosnan play the leaders of the Harrigans, a prominent London crime family. Hardy played Harry Da Souza, the fixer for the mob bosses and their empire.

In 2025, Hardy told Parade that working with his MobLand co-stars was a “wonderful” experience.

“I’ve always admired Helen, and I’ve always admired Pierce’s work,” said the Revenant actor. “And so to be able to watch them do something I think they’re brilliant in and to be part of that experience is fantastic. They’re great, brilliant actors. Super talented, and they’ve done so much great work. It’s an absolute joy to be able to work with Pierce and Helen.”

The first season of MobLand premiered on Paramount+ in March 2025. The second season is set to be released later this year, while a third season is already underway.