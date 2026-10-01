Oscar Winner Hit With Shocking Child Abuse Claims by Ex

The ex-husband of Halle Berry, 60, has filed a petition for a temporary domestic violence restraining order against her, accusing the Oscar-winning actress of physically abusing their 12-year-old son, Maceo, according to Page Six.

French actor Olivier Martinez, 60, accused Berry of jumping on their 12-year-old son, putting her hands around his neck, and choking him on Sept. 26, according to new court documents obtained by Page Six. Martinez claimed Berry’s fiancé, Van Hunt, was present during the incident. Martinez is requesting sole custody of Maceo.

Martinez alleges that before the incident, Berry told Maceo he looks “so stupid” and is “such an idiot” while he played a game with his virtual reality goggles.

“The situation escalated and Petitioner jumped on our son and started physically fighting with him,” he alleged in the documents. “She grabbed Maceo by the neck and started choking him while shouting, ‘Who is dominant now?! Who is dominant?!’”

Halle Berry attends a premiere for the film ’Crime 101’ in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 10, 2026. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Martinez claimed Maceo called him after the incident and asked him to “come pick [me] up right now.” Maceo later wrote to his dad, “Are u here please come,” according to text messages included in the filing.

TMZ reported that the Catwoman star allegedly texted Martinez the following day, writing, “I feel terrible about what happened last night as I know he does as well.”

In a statement, Berry’s lawyer said, “In a way, today’s filing is not entirely unexpected from an individual with a well-documented history of erratic, possessive and violent behavior. Fortunately, Halle is used to this kind of outrageous conduct from Mr. Martinez and, while she is deeply saddened, she will not allow it to deter her from fighting for Maceo’s best interests and providing him with the love and support he needs.”

According to Martinez’s claims, Berry has been abusive toward Maceo on numerous occasions, saying she had “wrestled Maceo to the ground and forced him to ‘tap out’” throughout the last year and a half. Martinez also said Berry told Maceo that Martinez is “a white b---h trying to rob a black woman” due to issues with child support, then asked Maceo, “How do you feel about that as a black man?”

The filing also mentions past incidents, according to TMZ. Five years ago, Berry allegedly struck Martinez in the face, and about 10 years ago, Berry allegedly had a violent outburst during which she threw a plate with a knife and fork on top.

Halle Berry attends Lionsgate's "Never Let Go" World Premiere at Regal Times Square on September 16, 2024, in New York City. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Martinez states in the documents that he has “significant concerns” about Berry’s mental health and “alcohol abuse, which I believe have contributed to her abusive conduct.”

Berry and Martinez finalized their divorce in 2023, almost eight years after initially filing in 2015. They were married for two years.

The couple settled their divorce and custody agreement, according to People. The ruling indicated they would share joint legal custody of Maceo, and Berry would pay Martinez $8,000 a month in child support. She was also made to pay him “4.3 percent of any income she receives above $2,000,000” in additional support, People reported.

Then, in Aug. 2024, Berry filed for sole custody of Maceo, alleging that Martinez’s “turbulent and detrimental behavior” had caused Maceo, then 10, to have “serious behavior and learning problems.” They underwent joint “co-parenting therapy” to resolve disputes in May 2024, according to court documents.

Berry won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role as Leticia Musgrove in the 2001 film Monster’s Ball. Earlier this year, she starred in the Amazon Prime Video film Crime 101.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Berry’s representation for comment.