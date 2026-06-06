Oscar Winner Struggles to Defend Her ‘Centrist’ Politics

Gwyneth Paltrow struggled to clarify her political views in a new interview, saying she does not align with either major party.

“I’m pretty centrist,” Paltrow, 53, said on a new episode of The Goop Podcast. She noted that her husband, Brad Falchuk—whom she described as “so progressive”—thinks she is a Republican.

“I don’t feel anything right now, to be totally honest with you,” she said of her own political beliefs. “I feel like I’m completely an independent.”

Paltrow said that her husband is "progressive." Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The Marty Supreme actress was joined on the podcast by Trae Stephens, co-founder of AI defense company Anduril, who said the United States’ “problems” cannot be “fixed” without “open, respectful dialogue.”

“I couldn’t agree with you more,” Paltrow told Stephens, adding that in her view the country has become “so binary.”

“I am trying to, in my journey through being an American right now, trying to, I don’t know, I guess sort of weave together lots of different points of view, and also to get out of that place of, like, righteousness and anger and fear,” the Santa Monica, California-raised actress said.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Paltrow’s representatives for comment.

Meghan McCain also shared her opinion on Paltrow’s political views. @MeghanMcCain/ X

Some on the right pounced on the interview to recruit Paltrow to be a Republican.

“She has ALWAYS given me MAHA mom vibes!!” posted Meghan McCain, adding, “Come on in, the water’s fine, Gwyneth.”

Others slammed her lack of a defined stance.

“So her husband is a good man and she like most rich people who grew up rich are vile,” said on user on X. Another said that her saying “‘I don’t feel anything’” quite literally means you are NOT empathetic and most likely fully Republican."

A new biography about the actress, authored by Amy Odell and drawing on interviews with more than 200 sources, claims that many people find Paltrow “triggering” because she “has never had an average life,” as she is the daughter of actress Blythe Danner and the late television and film director Bruce Paltrow.

Gwyneth Paltrow's brand, Goop, is worth an estimated $250 million. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

Paltrow has previously suggested openness to both parties, including after Donald Trump’s 2016 victory.

“The most amazing thing for me about this election is I felt, ‘I don’t understand the opposition well enough at all.’ I’m not going to tell you what side I’m on, but my big takeaway was, ‘I really need to open my mind and understand better because I don’t,’” she said back then.

Though Paltrow didn’t say who she voted for in the last election cycle, she hosted a Democratic National Committee fundraiser for former President Barack Obama at her Los Angeles home in October 2014.

“You’re so handsome that I can’t speak properly,” she told Obama at the event.

The actress openly supported former president Barack Obama. Jason Reed/REUTERS

The Oscar-winning actress has also previously spoken about her husband’s progressive views, calling him “the most feminist man I know” in a speech when she accepted the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment gala in 2025.

Paltrow married the American Horror Story and Glee co-creator in 2018, after previously being married to Coldplay singer Chris Martin, 49.