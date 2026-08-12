Paris Jackson Reveals What Happened When She Met Her Mom at 15

Michael Jackson’s daughter has lifted the lid on what it was like to grow up with the global superstar, recounting some of the most surreal moments from her childhood.

Paris Jackson said she met her mom, Debbie Rowe, for the first time only when she was 15.

“I remember coming downstairs and she was in the living room with my grandma,” the 28-year-old recalled on the podcast Call Her Daddy on Wednesday. “I came in and I was just like, ‘Hey, Mom.’

Rowe and Jackson divorced in 2000, and he took full custody of Paris and her brother Prince, now 29.

“I sat down, we talked for a second and then we went out for the day and just, like, hung out,” Paris said of the meetup with her mom.

“She’s a [Sagittarius], so she’s got the fire. And I’m an Aries, so I’ve got the fire. We’re very similar,” she said.

She went on to say she tries to live her life without expectations because they can “f–-k us up” and so she doesn’t “end up maybe being disappointed or frustrated or irritated, or a resentment will be born or something.”

Paris Jackson at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2026 held at Nya Studios West on April 07, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. JC Olivera/JC Olivera, Getty Images

“When I walk into something and I don’t have expectations, it creates this really cool space for something organic to just blossom,” she said.

Of her late father, who died in 2009 at the age of 50, she described him as a “really funny guy” and said she didn’t truly grasp the scale of his fame until later.

“I knew he was famous. I just didn’t know how famous,” Paris admitted. “There was definitely part of me that, like, when I looked out my hotel window — and it was one of the times where, like, the alias didn’t work — and there’s just a sea of people with signs and stuff. I’m not so naive to think, ‘Yeah, everyone experiences this.’ I just didn’t understand the lengths.”

Michael Jackson with Debbie Rowe in 1997 in Paris, France. Michel Dufour/Michel Dufour, WireImage

She also grew up with her younger brother Bigi, now 24, who is the son of Michael and a surrogate.

She recalled how she and her brothers would wear masks while out in public so they could “go to Chuck E. Cheese and be normal because no one will know who you are.”