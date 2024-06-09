What’s With All the Foreskin Talk on ‘Perfect Match’?

There’s never been a shortage of raunch in Perfect Match. Yet the show may be airing its most NC-17 plot line yet in Season 2, as the boys all grow fixated on a certain genitalia part.

Netflix’s musical chairs dating show returned Friday, introducing a cast of hotties who have previously appeared on Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Mole, and more Netflix reality shows. You may recognize Micah Lussier from Love Is Blind Season 4, Dom Gabriel from last season of Perfect Match, and serial dater Harry Jowsey from Too Hot to Handle Season 1 (and, more recently, Dancing With the Stars).

(Warning: Spoilers for the first batch of Perfect Match Season 2 episodes below.)

Harry is the prime suspect in the dirty scenes, here. How could he not be? Netflix’s very own Romeo has dated three other reality stars, including Francesca Farago, Chloe Veitch, and Georgia Hassarati. Now, the ambitious hunk is back for more, hoping to find his wife. Alas, these scenes actually have nothing to do with the women of Perfect Match Season 2. No—Harry is far more interested in male genitals.

After the first challenge, Harry and his match Elys Hutchinson (from Too Hot to Handle Season 5) come out victorious. They go on a date; then, they’re tasked with sending two single women on dates with new guys. Harry allows Elys to do most of the matching up, but he does have one big warning.

“If someone comes in with a foreskin,” he cautions, “we’re gonna have a conversation about it.”

How ominous. Who is “we?” Is he talking about himself and Elys? Is Harry going to have a conversation with this new guy who has a foreskin? Or are all of the guys planning on confronting whichever fellow enters the house with a foreskin first? I have more questions (mostly: Why??), but I’ll save them until the new guys enter.

The first newbie to enter the house is Chris Hahn (Dated and Related), and the guys don’t hold back with the penile pursuit.

“Have you got a foreskin?” Harry says to Chris immediately after the guy walks through the front door. Maybe ask if he wants a glass of water first, dude.

“Of course I do!” Chris says with a laugh.

Okay, so he’s a good sport about it. Harry and the rest of the men in the house are shocked, replying to Chris with one big, “Ohhhhh.” These dudes are acting like second-grade boys on a playground. Chris wants to know if he’s “the odd man out,” and the lads simply laugh in his face.

“Get a knife,” Bryton Constantin (of Squid Game: The Challenge) demands.

“Get this shit off right now!” Harry shouts, pointing towards Chris’ nether regions.

This goes on for a while in the show, and I’m sure there was more foreskin questioning behind the scenes. Bryton and Harry really bombard poor Chris to no end. “Can you prove it?” Bryton urges.

“I definitely could,” Chris says with a nervous laugh.

The scene finally ends with Bryton chanting, “Prove it! Prove it! Prove it!” Luckily, Chris never flashes the boys or the audience. The only person who will get to see that will be his perfect match. But good on Chris for being such a good sport about this bonkers behavior. He immediately won me over after being so willing to go with the flow.

Perhaps we’ll find out if the foreskin fact-finding continues when more men enter the house. For now, Bryton’s naughty manners get him kicked out of the house while Chris gets to stay—that’s what an intrusion of privacy gets you!—to find his perfect match. Soon, a new pair of girls will enter the house and, hopefully, won’t have to deal with a pelting of questions about their naughty bits.