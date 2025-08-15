Pete Davidson Is Sick of Talking About His Big D***

Pete Davidson says his well-known endowment is impressive “on paper,” but in Hollywood—where “everyone f---s everyone”—it’s more of a curse than a blessing.

Speaking on The Breakfast Club podcast Wednesday, the former SNL cast member opened up about how his high-profile relationship with ex-fiancée Ariana Grande made him feel “embarrassed” early in his career.

“Nobody talked about any of the work I was doing, they were like, ‘Oh that’s the f--- stick.’ That hurt,” he said.

Host Charlamagne Tha God asked, “What were you embarrassed by though? You was banging a lot of hot chicks and people knew you had a 10-inch penis.”

Pete Davidson and Colin Jost host SNL's "Weekend Update" segment in 2018. Will Heath/Getty Images

Davidson responded, “On paper, that sounds great,” prompting laughs from the hosts. “But it’s embarrassing. Because it’s Hollywood—everybody f---s everyone. Everyone dates everyone. Why are they focusing on me? I’m not Glen Powell handsome. I’m just a dude who tells d--- jokes that is a drug addict... It had nothing to do with comedy.”

The buzz around Davidson’s “big d--- energy” caught fire in 2018, after Grande revealed on Twitter that he was allegedly 10-inches well-endowed.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande dated for less than half a year in 2018, during which time they became engaged. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The actor said that the public’s fixation on his manhood “affects relationships” and said he was just “a young dude who’s trying to figure out who he is.” He argued there was a double standard in how men and women are sexualized.

“I don’t want to victimize myself in any way because I’m cool. But the sexualization of me—like if that was a girl, people would be like, there would be a march for it. Seriously. You’re just talking about my d--- all day… They don’t talk about girls like that professionally. It was pointed out in the street, like it was embarrassing” said Davidson, who was just 20 years old when he joined SNL in 2014.

The Staten Island native has, however, been able to capitalize on his endowment, with the company Reformation branding him as its “Official Boyfriend” this year, complete with photos of him lounging in underwear.

Pete Davidson, the go-to complement to beautiful and talented women everywhere, has officially partnered with Reformation, the other go-to complement to beautiful and talented women everywhere.https://t.co/wrvTvyKjaZ pic.twitter.com/jUFzH5kJ96 — Reformation (@Reformation) February 12, 2025

Davidson and Grande called it quits in late 2018, but his dating life has continued to draw attention, including high-profile romances with Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski.

He has been dating model Elsie Hewitt since earlier this year and the couple announced last month that they’re expecting their first child.