‘SNL’ Star Reveals Severe Injuries After Doing Own Stunts

Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson revealed why he’s wearing sunglasses and avoiding bright lights.

The comedian joked that the new habits, which his doctor recommended through November, were due to two back-to-back concussions he got while filming a new movie.

“I got two concussions inside three weeks. Not good at all,” Davidson said during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The actor, who left SNL after eight seasons in 2022, said he declined his stunt double on the “indie” movie. “Well, I’m an idiot, and I tried to do my own stunts,” he said.

Davidson said he suffered two concussions in less than a month while filming a new movie. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

“Indie movie stunt doubles and big movie stunt doubles do not look the same,” he explained. “My stunt double, he was amazing, but he was like 6’6, huge, and it was very obvious.”

Davidson said he gave the stunts a try to avoid the mismatch, but the outcome was “pretty embarrassing.” He recalled being tested for a concussion during his appearance.

Davidson left SNL after eight seasons in 2022. NBC/Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

“It’s a doctor, and he just goes, ‘Mop, mirror, blanket, picnic.’ He says like eight words, and I go, ‘What the hell is he doing?’” Davidson said. “And then he goes, ‘Say it back.’ And I was like, ‘Um…’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, you have some brain damage.’”

He quipped, “It’s a very simple test.” To recover, he’ll be keeping his vision tinted for several months. “No bright lights until mid-November,” Davidson said his doctor told him.

Kimmel replied, “I’m sorry that happened.” Davidson, who is known for his sardonic persona, joked, “I’m more sorry—I didn’t really notice a difference.”