Pete Davidson’s Girlfriend Confirms Baby News in Cheeky Post

Pete Davidson’s dream of becoming a father is finally coming true.

The comedian—who’s been open about wanting kids in the past—is expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt.

The model and actress confirmed the news in an Instagram post featuring a photo of Davidson with his hand on her stomach, cheekily captioned, “welp now everyone knows we had sex.”

Davidson, 31, and Hewitt, 29, were first linked in March, after they were spotted swimming in the ocean in Palm Beach, Florida. Days later, Hewitt, a model and actress, shared a cozy clip of Davidson in a white bathrobe on her Instagram to make things official.

Things appear to have moved quickly—by May they had reportedly moved in together, and the couple made their red carpet debut at a New York fundraising ball for endometriosis that same month.

A source told the People they were splitting their time between Davidson’s home in upstate New York and a Brooklyn brownstone they recently began renting. Davidson lived in a $30,000-a-month Brooklyn Heights penthouse rental until 2023.

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson, who have both dated a list of Hollywood stars, attend a fundraising ball in New York City in May. Al Bello/Getty Images

Davidson’s love life has played out like a Hollywood highlight reel, having dated stars like Larry David’s daughter, Cazzie, Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor, Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski and Chase Sui Wonders.

Most recently, the SNL alum was in a 10-month relationship with actress Madelyn Cline, 27, which ended in July of last year.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend the 2022 Met Gala. Gotham/Getty Images

Davidson was first linked to Kardashian, 44, in Oct. 2021, a few months after the reality TV star officially filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West.

Davidson and Kardashian reportedly met during her SNL hosting gig on the show, which included a sketch that ended with an on-screen kiss. They dated for nine months before calling it quits in Aug. 2022, with a source citing their “busy schedules” as part of the reason.

Hewitt was previously linked to Jason Sudeikis, 49, another SNL alum, in Jan. 2024.

The Turnt actress reportedly also dated producer Benny Blanco, 37, in 2019, but they split the following year. Blanco is now engaged to Selena Gomez.

Hewitt briefly dated actor Ryan Phillippe in 2017. In September that year, she accused the Cruel Intentions actor of domestic violence and filed a $1 million lawsuit against him, according to US Weekly.

Phillippe denied the allegations. The two reached an out-of-court settlement in 2019.

Fatherhood has been on Davidson’s mind for a while. In 2022, the comedian spoke about wanting to start a family during an appearance on Kevin Hart’s talk show Hart to Heart.

“My favorite thing ever, which I’m yet to achieve, is I wanna have a kid,” Davidson told Hart. “It’s super corny, but it would be so fun to dress up a little dude.”

The comedian was just seven years old when his father, Scott Davidson, a firefighter, died during the 9/11 attacks, leaving his mother to raise him.