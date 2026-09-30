‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Reveals Why She Finally Came Out at 43

Anna Camp, 44, has come out of the closet both figuratively and literally.

The Pitch Perfect star first revealed her bisexual identity in a podcast interview this past March. Several months later, she stepped out of a literal closet as the host of HGTV’s new reality competition series, A Very Haunted Renovation, where designers compete to renovate haunted houses.

Watch the full interview with Anna Camp on YouTube:

“I think I actually decided to put myself in the closet and then come out in that episode,” she told Obsessed: The Podcast. “Listen, I’m enjoying every aspect of coming out of the closet.”

In addition to playing the uptight Aubrey in the Pitch Perfect movies, Camp also starred in the films Scream 7, Desperados, and The Help.

Cast member Anna Camp attends a premiere for the film 'Scream 7' in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 25, 2026. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Before officially coming out on the podcast I’ve Never Said This Before, Camp soft-launched her relationship with stylist Jade Whipkey in a Feb. 2025 TikTok street interview.

In the interview, Camp called Whipkey “babe,” and said she’s “dating a woman.” Camp said the casual way she introduced her sexuality to the public was intentional; she wanted to avoid any fanfare surrounding coming out.

“I wanted to normalize it,” Camp said. “It shouldn’t be such an event to be in love with who you’re in love with. I just found myself saying, ‘That’s who I’m dating now.’ It doesn’t need a neon light on it, all of this attention—it just should be normalized. You’re allowed to love who you love, date who you want, and it should all be accepted because I’m just following my heart and not bothering anyone while I’m doing it.”

HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 12: Anna Camp and Skylar Astin were married from 2016 to 2019 after starring in “Pitch Perfect" together. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Camp was married twice—both times to men—before dating Whipkey. She divorced Scrubs’ Michael Mosely in 2013 after a three-year marriage and began dating her Pitch Perfect co-star, Skylar Astin, later that same year. They married in 2016 and divorced in 2019.

Camp said her Pitch Perfect castmates and friends have been incredibly supportive of her relationship. Many of her co-stars also identify as LGBTQ+, including Rebel Wilson, who played “Fat Amy,” and Ester Dean, who played Cynthia-Rose. Wilson and Camp also worked together on the 2025 comedy, Bride Hard.

Rebel Wilson and Anna Camp attend a premiere for the film “Bride Hard” in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 18, 2025. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

“There’s that one meme of me and Rebel from Pitch Perfect talking, and she’s like, ‘Les-be-honest.’ I keep getting that sent to me all the time. And I love it. It’s so fun,” Camp said. “And I’ve also noticed younger girls reaching out to me on Instagram saying that I’ve given them courage to come out. If I can help somebody feel more like it’s safe to be themselves, my God, I’m gonna like talk about it and own it.”

Netflix

One of the strangest aspects of coming out for Camp has been instances of public judgment. She doesn’t understand why negative people care so much about her personal life.

“Why does it affect you so much?” she asked. “I’ve never been affected by other people, and I’ve never had that bone in my body where I’m judging somebody. It’s just fascinating to me that we’re living in this time where I feel like we’ve progressed greatly, and it’s like, now’s the time to be more vocal about it. So that’s what I’m planning on doing.”

A Very Haunted Renovation is streaming now on HBO Max.