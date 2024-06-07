‘Please Please Please’ Find Us a Boyfriend Like Barry Keoghan

Pop’s latest It Girl has done it again. After releasing the first big song of the summer, “Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter has come out with a life-changing music video for her new single “Please Please Please.” Following the righteous vid for “Espresso,” Carpenter really outdid herself with the video for this new banger—mostly because it features her boyfriend, the Oscar-nominated Barry Keoghan.

Keoghan has already proven that he has what it takes to be a charismatic music video star. The last scene of Saltburn certainly convinced me—not because he was naked, but rather, because he flaunted his graceful dancing capabilities. It’s easy to see why Carpenter would want to cast him in her new video, beyond the fact that they’re dating.

It also sounds like the song might be about Keoghan, which is another reason to put him in the spotlight here. “I heard that you're an actor,” Carpenter croons in the synth-pop track, something she also commented on Keoghan’s Instagram post announcing the vid. The rest of the song sees Carpenter pleading with her new beau not to mess things up by being a public embarrassment…so, yeah, I’d say this is about Keoghan. Not that he’s all that embarrassing, but without naming names, Carpenter has been burnt in the past by messy boyfriends.

The music video seems to pick up right after the “Espresso” vid’s storyline, with Carpenter is in jail after being hauled away from the beach. There, she meets a hunky fugitive with dazzling dimples—that’s Keoghan, of course. The new couple try to make things work in the world outside of jail, but Keoghan’s rough ‘n’ tough character can’t stop getting into legal trouble. He kills a guy. Carpenter rolls her eyes, as if to say, “Not again.” Bonnie and Clyde have returned!

Fans of Carpenter—and Keoghan, too, because let’s not pretend like he hasn’t developed his own fan base after Saltburn and The Banshees of Inisherin—raved about the couple’s official reveal as soon as the video dropped on Thursday night. “HARD LAUNCH OF THE CENTURY,” one fan tweeted, “LIKE SABRINA AND BARRY THE COUPLE YOU ARE!”

And in case you needed another reason to root for these two: Keoghan only follows one person on Instagram. Who might that be? How cute—it’s Carpenter. They only have eyes for each other.

Carpenter has an entire album, Short ‘n Sweet, set to release on Aug. 23. Although Carpenter herself is a shorty, coming in under five foot, Keoghan, too, isn’t all that tall—reportedly only five-foot-eight. Perhaps this could be another allusion to their relationship? One can only hope.