‘Pluribus’ Star Fires Back at Iconic Director for Dissing TV

It’s a “firm disagree” for Pluribus star, Rhea Seehorn, on Quentin Tarantino’s dismissive comments about streaming TV.

Tarantino told Joe Rogan that TV is a “forgettable” medium, whereas, he said, “I’ll see a good western movie, and I’ll remember it for the rest of my life.”

Rhea Seehorn in "Pluribus. Apple TV

Seehorn was asked for her opinion on the comments during an interview with Rolling Stone alongside Pluribus creator Vince Gilligan.

“Firm disagree,” she said. “I mean, there’s forgettable films just like there’s forgettable television and then there’s ones that stick with you,” she said. “Our shows, if I didn’t have the great fortune of being in them, really stick with me. I’m still thinking about Leftovers. I’m still thinking about Six Feet Under. The storytelling is what sticks with you.”

Quentin Tarantino appeared on “The Joe Rogan Experience” with collaborator Roger Avary in Dec. 2024. YouTube/screengrab

Apple TV+’s Pluribus won Seehorn the Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards for Best Actress in a TV drama this awards season. The science fiction series follows a bestselling romance author (Seehorn) who is immune to a mysterious alien virus that makes humanity into a perpetually happy hive mind. The series is a continuation of Seehorn and Gilligan’s working relationship, following Seehorn’s starring role in his Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul.

Added Gilligan in the interview released Wednesday, “I met him once for 10 seconds, I don’t know Quentin Tarantino, but I betcha he’s telling the truth for him.”

Seehorn interjected to concede, “I mean, he’s such a film aficionado,” as Gilligan shared, “But I don’t agree. Like Rhea. I’m still thinking about Twilight Zone. I’m still thinking about The Andy Griffith Show.”

Seehorn starred as Kim Wexler alongside Bob Odenkirk in Gilligan's "Breaking Bad" spinoff, "Better Call Saul." Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

At the time, Tarantino used Yellowstone as an example of a show he enjoyed but later couldn’t remember the details of. “There’s not a payoff” on TV, he said, “It’s just more interconnectional drama. And while I’m watching it, that’s good enough, but when it’s over, I couldn’t tell you… I can remember who the bad guy was in the first season of Yellowstone.”

“I don’t remember any of the details of it, and I don’t remember any of the bad guys for Season 2 or Season 3. It’s just completely out of my head. And same thing with 1883… but now, Red River, I remember for the rest of my life.”