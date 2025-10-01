Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui had just one word in mind when asked how she felt about being eliminated on Tuesday night’s episode of Dancing with the Stars: p---ed.

After fellow contestants Andy Richter and Elaine Hendrix discovered they were safe, audiences were shocked to learn that 29-year-old Jauregui had been eliminated.

When asked how she was feeling, she responded, “P---ed,” prompting a laugh from her dance partner Brandon Armstrong.

She then told Armstrong, “I’m so grateful to have had you as a partner.”

The 34th season of the show premiered on Sept. 16, and Jauregui and Armstrong were eliminated after week 3, TikTok Night, where the pair danced to Fifth Harmony’s “Work From Home.”

In a video posted to her Instagram story following the elimination, a visibly emotional Jauregui thanked her fans and supporters, telling them, “I hope you enjoyed the dance, I wish I could’ve left you guys with a better one.”

“We had something beautiful planned next week so I’m really bummed that we can’t show you guys that. It is what it is, and I’m so grateful for the experience.”

As People points out, Jauregui’s response was reminiscent of another iconic moment from the show, when contestant Anna Delvey had a similarly curt response after being eliminated.

When asked by host Julianne Hough what she would be taking away from her experience competing in the show’s 33rd season, the convicted con artist simply responded, “Nothing.”

At the time, her dance partner Ezra Sosa explained that Delvey had apologized to him for ending his first season as a professional dancer early, and that her response was not unexpected.

“I knew she was going to say something very iconic and something very ‘Anna Delvey’ with her exit,” he said. “Of course she has to—it’s very typical. We would expect nothing less of her.”