Pop Star Responds After ‘Outrageous’ Nipple Dress Ignites Grammys Furor

Pop star Chappell Roan has spoken out about that Grammys outfit, claiming she doesn’t even think it was that “outrageous,” as critics have suggested.

The “Pink Pony Club” singer nodded to a famous Thierry Mugler look from 1998 when she stepped onto the red carpet wearing, well, not much.

The 27-year-old wore a burgundy gown layered over a nude bodysuit. The thing that shocked onlookers was the fact that it was being held up by nipple rings. The online commentators who didn’t love the dress generally complained that it was too risqué.

Roan on the red carpet. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

After it dominated chatter, Roan took to social media to give her take on the backlash. “Giggling because I don’t even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit,” she wrote on Instagram.

“The look’s actually so awesome and weird. I recommend just exercising your free will it’s really fun and silly :D Thank you for having me @grammys and those who voted for me!!"

Her dress was perhaps her biggest success of the night, as she was snubbed for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her song “The Subway.”

Those gongs went to Kendrick Lamar for his ballad with SZA, “luther,” and Lola Young for “Messy.”

Last year, Roan won Best New Artist and returned to the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday to present the same award to pop sensation Olivia Dean.

Belgian model and actress Erica Vanbriel pioneered the dress in a Mugler show almost 30 years ago. In an interview with Byline, the model explained that she got her nipples pierced ahead of the iconic moment.

The original Mugler look from 1998. Getty Images

“I had my nipples pierced and I guess the word spread very fast. Next thing I knew, Thierry said I have a dress for you and I’m going to hang it off your nipples.

“It’s going to be a light muslin material. Thierry got really excited, and then I got really excited. Thierry thought it was a great idea, and he was aiming for a Greek goddess style,” she said.

Roan didn’t go the whole way, wearing a prosthetic with silicon nipples on the Grammys red carpet instead.

