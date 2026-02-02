The Most Heinous Nearly Nude Looks on Grammys Red Carpet

The Grammy Awards bring the world of music together. It also brings some of the wildest moments during awards season; need we remind you of Bianca Censori’s nude reveal last year?
This year’s red carpet may not have provided a Censori controversy, but it still delivered some wild, nearly nude looks that stretched from high-fashion to downright heinous.
For this year’s event on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the world of music has not disappointed with some high-fashion and some low-fashion looks. Here’s our guide so far to who’s really pushing the limits.
Heidi Klum
Known for doing the most with her Halloween outfits, here the supermodel takes waxing to the extreme. Category is-mocha iced latte.
Samantha Dang
The Boss Babes CEO asks–what if Lady Gaga’s meat dress was safe for vegans?
Rhea Raj
The singer-songwriter gears up for a huge night by taking a minimal approach to pesky clothing.
Dionne Harmon
The TV producer is known for her work on Super Bowl Halftime shows. Here she answers the question-what if your pants for your outfit don’t arrive on time? Literally NSFW.
Yungblud
Keeping rock alive, notorious shirt-dodger Yungblud is wearing a belt, which saves him from previous red carpet appearances where his leather pants hung so low, his personal grooming choices were clear for all to see.
Duckwrth
Knights of the Round Table, but make it fashion.
Sean Sotaridona
There’s dressing for comfort, and then there’s this. The TikTok magician needs to do a trick to pull off the illusion that this isn’t just full of creases and is at least one size too large.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.