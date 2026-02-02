The Most Heinous Nearly Nude Looks on Grammys Red Carpet

The Grammy Awards bring the world of music together. It also brings some of the wildest moments during awards season; need we remind you of Bianca Censori’s nude reveal last year?

This year’s red carpet may not have provided a Censori controversy, but it still delivered some wild, nearly nude looks that stretched from high-fashion to downright heinous.

For this year’s event on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the world of music has not disappointed with some high-fashion and some low-fashion looks. Here’s our guide so far to who’s really pushing the limits.

Heidi Klum

Known for doing the most with her Halloween outfits, here the supermodel takes waxing to the extreme. Category is-mocha iced latte.

German model and television personality Heidi Klum must have asked for a mocha ice latte. ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images

Samantha Dang

The Boss Babes CEO asks–what if Lady Gaga’s meat dress was safe for vegans?

Samantha Dang lives up to her surname. Christina House/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Rhea Raj

The singer-songwriter gears up for a huge night by taking a minimal approach to pesky clothing.

Rhea Raj in a barely-there outfit. Christina House/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Dionne Harmon

The TV producer is known for her work on Super Bowl Halftime shows. Here she answers the question-what if your pants for your outfit don’t arrive on time? Literally NSFW.

Television producer Dionne Harmon delivers NSFW office chic. ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images

Yungblud

Keeping rock alive, notorious shirt-dodger Yungblud is wearing a belt, which saves him from previous red carpet appearances where his leather pants hung so low, his personal grooming choices were clear for all to see.

British singer songwriter YUNGBLUD is literally rock chic. No shirt required. ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images

Duckwrth

Knights of the Round Table, but make it fashion.

Duckwrth keeps it unreal. Christina House/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Sean Sotaridona

There’s dressing for comfort, and then there’s this. The TikTok magician needs to do a trick to pull off the illusion that this isn’t just full of creases and is at least one size too large.

Someone get a steamer–and a stylist. Christina House/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag