Celebrity

Cindy Crawford’s Son’s Ex-Girlfriend ‘Very Angry’ About His Death

‘LOVE U PRES’

Presley Gerber’s model ex shared her strong reaction to his death at 27.

Evgenia Anastasakos 

Breaking News Intern

Presley Gerber and then-girlfriend Charlotte D'Alessio attend the YSL Beauty Party together during Paris Fashion Week 2018.
Foc Kan/WireImage

Presley Gerber’s ex-girlfriend Charlotte D’Alessio is speaking out about the model’s sudden death at 27.

The Canadian model and influencer, who dated supermodel Cindy Crawford’s son for about two years beginning in late 2017, shared a series of pictures and videos from their relationship, writing “Love u Pres, always. Up there, down here. don’t ever doubt that.”

Presley Gerber and ex-girlfriend Charlotte Gerber embrace in an old photo shared by D'Alessio. It is captioned "Love u Pres. always. Up there, down here. don't ever doubt that." "we all lobve you so much. I hope you can feel it."
A tribute to Presley Gerber from ex-girlfriend Charlotte D'Alessio @charlottedalessio/Instagram

Gerber, the son of Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died at a rehab facility in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday. TMZ reports that police are investigating the star’s death as a suspected overdose.

Alongside one photo of D’Alessio and Gerber wearing swimsuits and embracing while standing on a dock, the model wrote that she was “very angry ab this.”

Presley Gerber and ex-girlfriend Charlotte Gerber embrace in an old photo shared by D'Alessio. It is captioned "Shared a pure love with you & for you that I thank & honor your life. You deserved more time. You deserved more life. Very angry ab this"
A tribute to Presley Gerber from ex-girlfriend Charlotte D'Alessio @charlottedalessio/Instagram

“Shared a pure love with you & for that I thank & honor your life,” she said.

“I will always remember you this way,” D’Alessio captioned a video of Gerber running with a dog.

Supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Randy Gerber attend an event with their adult children Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber.
Gerber was candid about his struggles with addiction and mental health in interviews and on social media. Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

The pair reportedly met through Gerber’s sister, model and actress Kaia Gerber, and began casually dating after his split from model Cayley King. Gerber and D’Alessio made it official in early 2018.

Gerber had opened up about his struggles with addiction and mental health before his shock death, discussing them candidly in interviews and posting videos he called “Mental Health Mondays” on his Instagram page.

In an interview with Vogue in August, Kaia Gerber spoke about the impact her brother’s addiction had on the family, saying that “it kind of levels everyone.”

Presley Gerber and then-girlfriend Charlotte D'Alessio walking a dog together in New York City.
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 06: Charlotte D'Alessio (L) and Presley Gerber are seen in the West Village on October 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images) Gotham/GC Image

“My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn’t share anything,” the model and actress said. “And now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, ‘I’m gonna be very human for everyone.’ There’s only so much you can hide from the world. And trying to put a lid on something just makes the person feel like you’re ashamed of them.”

A spokesperson for Crawford, Rande Gerber, and Kaia Gerber told TMZ, “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

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Evgenia Anastasakos

Breaking News Intern

Evgenia.Anastasakos@thedailybeast.com

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