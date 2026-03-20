Quentin Tarantino Teams With Trump’s Fave Actor for New TV Show

Donald Trump’s favorite ’80s action movie star is returning to the small screen, but not how you might think.

Oscar-winning director Quentin Tarantino is teaming up with Sylvester Stallone to create a new TV series, according to a report by TMZ on Friday.

Sylvester Stallone, President Donald J. Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump at THE 48TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

The show, which will be co-directed by the A-listers, will feature recurring themes from their iconic filmography: gangsters, boxing, and showgirls.

Stallone, 79, who was recently awarded a Kennedy Center Honors by Trump, who likened him to his most famous character, Rocky Balboa, will not act in the show, planning only to be behind the camera for his upcoming six-part series with Tarantino, 62.

The series is said to be set in the 1930s and shot entirely in black and white using original cameras from the time period. The show’s cast and network have not yet been announced.

After announcing he will only direct one more feature film, Tarantino has taken opportunities in theater and television. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

The Daily Beast has reached out to both parties for comment.

The series will not be the first published work by either director set in the 1930s. Tarantino’s Oscar-winning film Inglourious Basterds takes place in 1939 before its WWII plot unfolds. And Stallone starred as real-life mobster Frank Nitti in the ’30s gangster flick Capone before directing his first film, Paradise Alley, a gritty, gangster-esque story set only a few years later.

The pair have not previously worked together despite numerous offers from Tarantino. The Rambo star rejected roles in two of Tarantino’s films—Jackie Brown and Death Proof—due to creative differences with the characters, with those parts instead going to Robert De Niro and Kurt Russell, respectively.

Stallone and Tarantino's new series will feature recurring themes from their filmography, including boxing and gangsters. Courtesy MGM

The new show will be Tarantino’s first time helming a TV series, despite previously directing episodes of ER and CSI. Stallone has also not directed a made-for-TV series but has numerous film directing credits, including four Rocky films, Rambo IV, and The Expendables.

Tarantino, who has said he will direct only one more feature film (to make an even 10), has begun looking elsewhere for his creative output. The director previously announced that he wrote a West End play, The Popinjay Cavalier, which will open this summer.

The new series has not yet announced a release date.