‘Reacher’ Star Posts Cryptic Message About ‘Enemy’ After Brawl With Neighbor

Reacher star Alan Ritchson shared a cryptic quote from a war legend after he was caught on camera fighting with his Nashville neighbor.

The next day, the actor posted a quote from French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte: “Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.”

A quote posted by @alanritchson. Instagram/@alanritchson

Ritchson, 43, did not caption the social media post. The star also refused to discuss the brawl in an interview with The Daily Mail, telling the outlet, “I can’t answer questions about that right now. There’s an active investigation.”

The neighbor, Ronnie Taylor, told TMZ that the altercation began over the weekend as Ritchson was riding his motorbike in the neighborhood.

Taylor reportedly told the actor to “f---ing stop this please,” raising his middle finger, a gesture that Ritchson returned. Taylor confessed that he pushed Ritchson on Sunday, after which the fight turned physical. Ritchson fell off the motorcycle and faced “cuts and bruises,” along with a finger injury.

Alan Ritchson on the set of Amazon Prime's "Reacher." Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

“I did push him because he was coming towards me on his bike,” Taylor admitted to TMZ.

He claimed that Ritchson then punched him in the face and hit him “at least four times” while he was on the ground. Images of Taylor, which he shared with TMZ, show a bruise on his forehead. “He kicked the c--p out of me,” he said in a video.

Inside sources told the outlet that Ritchson was instigated by a “really aggressive” neighbor. But Taylor said he wishes the actor “no malice.”

Alan Ritchson starred in Netflix's sci-fi action flick "War Machine," alongside Dennis Quaid. Kierra Thorn/Getty Images

Bodycam footage shows the expletive-ridden interaction between the two. Taylor told Ritchson he was riding around “like a f---ing lunatic,” while the actor told Taylor he was “out of your f---ing mind,” and added, “I should’ve run you over, dude.”

The fight took place in the presence of two children seen in the footage. TMZ, which first broke news of the interaction, reported that they were Ritchson’s children.

No arrests have been made, but local police confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that an investigation is underway and is expected to take several days.

Alan Ritchson received praise for his lead role in "Reacher." Brooke Palmer/Amazon Studios

Ritchson, also an alum of Smallville, married his wife, Catherine, in 2006. The couple shares three children.

The actor has been praised for his lead role in Amazon Prime’s action thriller series Reacher. In a review of the show’s third season, the Daily Beast’s Nick Schager wrote, “courtesy of Alan Ritchson’s stoic lead performance as the noble behemoth, it remains satisfyingly mean, macho, and—literally and figuratively—muscular."

Ritchson has been open about his political views, condemning police violence and criticizing President Donald Trump.

“Trump is a rapist and a con man, and yet the entire Christian church seems to treat him like he’s their poster child, and it’s unreal,” the television star, a practicing Christian, remarked in 2024. “I don’t understand it.”