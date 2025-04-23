Reality TV star Teddi Mellencamp shared an emotional update in her ongoing cancer journey Wednesday, revealing that all of her tumors have either shrunk or disappeared.

“Honestly, the crying is already done, but I just finished with all of my scans and my tumors have significantly shrunk, which doctors believe means that this all will work and that I will be back to myself and feeling good,” Mellencamp, 43, said in a video posted to her Instagram.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum initially revealed her cancer diagnosis in February, disclosing that she had been experiencing “severe and debilitating” headaches for weeks before going to the hospital for a scan.

“After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months,” Mellencamp shared in another Instagram post at the time, adding that two of her tumors would be immediately surgically removed while others would be treated with radiation.

The media personality frequently gave updates on her cancer journey on social media and shared in March that her melanoma had also metastasized, or spread, to her lungs.

In her update Wednesday, Mellencamp, who is also the daughter of singer-songwriter John Mellencamp, said that she still has two more sessions of immunotherapy remaining and then “hopefully I am done, and I will be cancer-free.”

“I’m going to keep a positive outlook because that’s the way my doctor just spoke to me. He’s like, ‘You did this, you got this,’” she continued. “‘You got that Mellencamp blood, so you’re good.’”

Mellencamp is a mom to three children, Slate, Cruz, and Dove, whom she welcomed with her husband Edwin Arroyave. She’s widely known for being a main cast member on Real Housewives between 2017 and 2020, before appearing as a guest from 2021 and onward.

Mellencamp previously revealed that her dad had called her “11 times in a row” to plan her burial and make sure she’ll be in the “group family mausoleum.”

“Let me live a little,” she joked in an April episode of her podcast Two Ts.