1
Trump Signs Executive Order to ‘Make America’s Showers Great Again’
SHOWER POWER
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 04.10.25 6:25AM EDT 
Published 04.10.25 6:09AM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 09: U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order as (L-R) U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum look on in the Oval Office of the White House on April 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump signed several executive orders including directing the “repeal of unlawful regulations” and reducing “anti-competitive regulatory barriers.” Earlier today, Trump announced a 90-day pause on the full effect of his new tariffs for dozens of countries with the exception of China. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has declared victory in his “shower wars” with the Democrats, signing an executive order to lift restrictions on water pressure so he could “take care of my beautiful hair.” The order, which redefines the term “showerhead,” ends an Obama/Biden-era environmental regulation on water pressure and the White House says it will “make America’s showers great again.” The previous ruling, which ensured that showers and taps should not pour more than 2.5 gallons per minute, was repealed by Trump during his first term after he complained about not being able to wash his hands properly, but was later reinstated by President Joe Biden. But as from today, “No longer will showerheads be weak and worthless,” says the White House. “By restoring shower freedom, President Trump is following through on his commitment to dismantle unnecessary regulations and put Americans first.” As he signed the order in the Oval Office, Trump told onlookers “I like to take a nice shower to take care of my beautiful hair. You have to stand under the shower for 15 minutes until it gets wet. It comes out, drip, drip, drip. It’s ridiculous.”

Read it at The White House

2

John Mellencamp Prepares Daughter’s Grave as She Battles Cancer

REALITY CHECK
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.10.25 10:57AM EDT 
Published 04.10.25 10:46AM EDT 
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp Bravo/Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Singer John Mellencamp is bracing for the worst as his 43-year-old daughter battles stage 4 cancer, which has spread to her brain and her lungs. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said that her 73-year-old dad called her “11 times in a row” to discuss her burial and make sure she’ll be in the “group family mausoleum,” she revealed in Tuesday’s episode of her Two Ts in a Pod podcast. She responded to his incessant calls by saying “let me live a little” but later asked her dad if there would eventually be space in the Indiana mausoleum for her three children, Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, 5. He said that everyone would be buried in or around the tomb and she agreed to visit her grave before the cancer progresses further. She joked she wanted “hot girls never die” engraved on her tombstone. But even as she writes her will, Teddi’s battle is not over. She told US Weekly last week that it is the “hardest thing” she’s ever faced but “I’m fighting for my life” and “for my family’s life and all the people I love.”

Read it at New York Post

3
NFL Star’s Wife Files for Divorce After Domestic Dispute
SPLIT
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 04.09.25 8:08PM EDT 
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 07: Tyreek Hill and guest arrives at EA Sports presents The Madden Bowl at Orpheum Theater on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)
Tyreek Hill and wife Keeta Hill. Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s wife has filed for divorce a day after police were called to their high-rise condo in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. Police arrived to the condo on Monday and spoke with Hill, his wife, Keeta, and her mother, Alesia Vaccaro. According to a police report obtained by Local 10, Vaccaro claimed Hill was behaving “very aggressive and impulsive,” and she said feared for her daughter’s safety. Hill can be seen pacing on their 35th-floor balcony while holding his 5-month daughter, quickly looking over the edge, according to video published by Lolcal 10. Keeta told police that she had been arguing more frequently with Hill and he “becomes angry and throws objects around” whenever she gives her opinion on something. Police said Hill left the residence while officers were present and no arrests were made. TMZ reported that Keeta filed for divorce a day after the incident. In a statement, the Miami Dolphins said that they have been in contact with Hill and have “no further comment on the matter.” However, this isn’t Hill’s first brush with the law. In 2015 Hill pleaded guilty for assaulting and strangling his pregnant girlfriend at the time, reported The Athletic. In 2019, Hill was investigated for child abuse. He denied the claims and the investigation was “no longer active” in June that same year. He was also investigated in 2023 for allegedly assaulting someone at a boating dock. Hill reached a settlement in the case but did not face charges.

Read it at WPLG Local 10

4
DOGE’s Government Data Access Probed in New Audit
🔍🔍🔍
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.09.25 10:08PM EDT 
Published 04.09.25 6:32PM EDT 
White House Senior Advisor, Tesla, and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks during a Town Hall event at KI Convention Center on March 30, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
White House Senior Advisor, Tesla, and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks during a Town Hall event at KI Convention Center on March 30, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is being audited by the Government Accountability Office (GAO), according to Wired. Sources and records reviewed by the outlet revealed that the GAO–a non-partisan and independent agency that works for Congress–has been undergoing a probe since March on Musk’s department. GAO spokesperson Sarah Kaczmarek told Wired that the “GAO has received requests to review actions taken by DOGE across multiple agencies.” The audit is centered around DOGE’s access to—and potential misuse of—sensitive government data. Records also show that the GAO has been working alongside the Department of Labor (DOL) during the investigation. A Congressional aide told Wired that congressional leaders requested for the GAO, also dubbed the “congressional watchdog,” to investigate DOGE after “alarming” media reports came out about DOGE invading federal systems. “The reports of untrained people rummaging around databases changing code, scraping data—who knows what they’re doing?—were pretty alarming,” the aide said. According to letters and reports obtained by Wired, Democrats have been pushing for a review of DOGE’s actions within multiple government agencies, in particular the Social Security Administration and Treasury Department. By the end of spring, the GAO review should be complete, with congressional sources adding that a public report of the findings will be released.

Read it at Wired

5
‘White Lotus’ Siblings: ‘We’re Screwed’ After Being on Show
RATLIFFS 4 LIFE
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 04.09.25 3:19PM EDT 
Sarah Catherine Hook, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sam Nivola
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

The actors behind The White Lotus’ Ratliff siblings are looking to the future after their turns on the massively successful third season of the HBO drama, and there are a few things that are changed forever. Speaking to the LA Times for a profile about what they expect post-Lotus, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, and Patrick Schwarzenegger said they had a great experience on the show and formed lifelong friendships—but they’d still classify the future of their acting careers as “screwed.” The young actors joked that their roles on the hit series may be as good as it gets career-wise. “What’s better than The White Lotus?” Hook told the publication. “People keep telling me, ‘Oh, so many opportunities to come.’ I’m like, ‘Nah, dog. This was the opportunity.” There’s a bright side, however. “The three of us, we are siblings for life now,” Hook also said. “We couldn’t get rid of each other even if we tried.”

Read it at LA Times

6
White House Refuses to Provide List of 75 Countries Who Want to Cut a Tariff Deal
LIPS ARE ZIPPED
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Published 04.09.25 11:16PM EDT 
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks, as he signs executive orders and proclamations in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 9, 2025.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks, as he signs executive orders and proclamations in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 9, 2025. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have been boasting that 75 countries contacted the Trump administration hoping to cut a trade deal—but the White House is keeping its lips zipped on which countries have reached out. “It has brought more than 75 countries forward to negotiate–it took great courage, great courage for him (Trump) to stay the course until this moment—and what we have ended up with here, as I told everyone a week ago in this very spot, ‘do not retaliate and you will be rewarded,‘" Bessent said outside the White House on Wednesday as the world learned of Trump’s shocking U-turn. But, according to NBC News, after multiple requests for information on which countries had made contact, the White House said it will not release more details. The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment. Trump said Wednesday on Truth Social that he would pause tariffs on “more than 75 countries” for 90 days. He later claimed the number was, in fact, “many more than 75″ who want to negotiate a trade deal. “We don’t want to hurt countries that don’t need to be hurt,” Trump said in the Oval Office.

7
King Charles and Queen Camilla Make Surprise Visit to Pope Francis
TAKING VISITORS
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.09.25 4:56PM EDT 
King Charles (then Prince of Wales) shakes hands with Pope Francis during the canonization of Cardinal Newman at St. Peter's Square in 2019 in Vatican City, Vatican.
King Charles (then Prince of Wales) shakes hands with Pope Francis during the canonization of Cardinal Newman at St. Peter's Square in 2019 in Vatican City, Vatican. Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla made an unexpected visit to Pope Francis during a state visit to Italy Wednesday. Buckingham Palace said that the royal couple “were delighted the pope was well enough to host them—and to have had the opportunity to share their best wishes in person.” Two weeks ago, Buckingham Palace said that the king and queen’s visit to the Vatican had to be postponed due to the pope’s health. According to a source, Charles and Camilla expressed their “hopes and prayers that Pope Francis’ health will enable the visit to go ahead.” Ultimately, a surprise visit was able to be arranged, the Holy See press office confirming in a statement that the pope met the royals privately Wednesday afternoon. “In the course of the meeting, the Pope expressed his best wishes to Their Majesties on the occasion of their wedding anniversary and reciprocated His Majesty’s wishes for a speedy recovery of his health,” it read. The couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary Wednesday. Pope Francis was admitted to a hospital in February for bronchitis, which quickly turned into double pneumonia. He was discharged March 23 and made a surprise appearance Sunday at a mass dedicated to the sick and health workers. Charles also recently suffered a health scare of his own, having been hospitalized March 28 due to side effects from his cancer treatment. Charles had previously met Pope Francis in 2017 and 2019, before becoming king. The king and queen’s state visit in Italy will come to a close April 10.

Read it at Reuters

8
American Airlines Flight Forced to U-Turn After Passenger Melts Down Over Wrong Meal
IN-FLIGHT FIGHT
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.09.25 12:22PM EDT 
An American Airlines Airbus at the San Diego International Airport in San Diego, California.
An American Airlines Airbus at the San Diego International Airport in San Diego, California. Kevin Carter/Getty Images

An American Airlines flight was forced to turn around mid-way through its journey after a passenger began causing a disturbance over a wrong meal. Passengers on a flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Milan on Monday said that a man began causing a commotion four hours into the flight, launching himself at an air stewardess and attempting to force his way into the pilot’s cabin. “Apparently, the whole thing started because of a meal choice they didn’t get. I guess they asked for it ahead of time,” Krystie Tomlinson, a passenger on the flight, said. Tomlinson said that the passenger also wanted to sit in the exit row but was denied since he had a baby with him, and “those two things are what pushed the person over the edge.” Passenger Michael Scigliano recalled that passengers were only being told there were technical issues on the plane, “which is even scarier.” As the flight made its way back to New York, he said that “we’ve got this crazy man” in the back of a full plane “unprotected, unrestrained,” with no air marshal on board. The flight left New York at around 7 p.m. and landed back in JFK International Airport at 3 a.m., the delay lasting around the same length as the approximately eight-hour journey from New York to Milan. Scigliano said that once back on solid ground, the airline “offered us nothing.” Tomlinson added: “I asked to use the American Airlines lounge to breastfeed and change. They said you can go in if you pay $79.” After spending the night at the airport, passengers were able to take off on a new flight Tuesday, 16 hours after their original departure time. Aviation trial attorney Robert Clifford said that “we don’t know all the things that the pilot knows,” and his decision to turn back was probably what he thought was “best.” A police source told CBS News that the man was released with no charges. More than 1,800 unruly passenger incidents were recorded in 2024, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Read it at CBS News

9
‘Melrose Place’ Star Reveals What She Did After Leaving Prison
PRIORITIES
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.09.25 2:42PM EDT 
Published 04.09.25 2:41PM EDT 
Amy Locane at the Premiere of 'Sugartown', Laemmle's Music Hall, Beverly Hills.
Amy Locane at the Premiere of 'Sugartown', Laemmle's Music Hall, Beverly Hills. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Amy Locane opened up about life after prison and the first thing she did when she got out in a rare interview with US Weekly. The Melrose Place star spoke about her second stint in prison about four months after her release. The 53-year-old served a combined six-and-a-half years in prison for a DWI car crash in 2020 that killed a 60-year-old woman and severely injured the woman’s husband. She was convicted of second-degree vehicular homicide and assault by automobile, first incarcerated from 2013 to 2015, and then locked up again from 2020 to 2024 when it was determined that her initial sentence was too lenient. The actress shared that the first thing she did when her mother picked her up from prison in December 2024 was grab coffee. “My mom picked me up, and we went to Dunkin’ Donuts,” she recalled. “When you’re inside, you are so deprived. To have coffee with a real creamer is a huge treat.” The pair also went grocery shopping after her release. Reflecting on her life now after prison, she admitted: “It feels very raw to be back in society. I’m looking at the world with fresh eyes.” Locane served her time at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women located in Union Township, New Jersey. In addition to playing Sandy Louise Harling on the first season of Melrose Place in 1992, Locane also had supporting roles in the films Cry-Baby, School Ties, and Airheads.

Read it at US Weekly

10
Viral Post Shows Trump’s Dramatic Mar-a-Lago Makeover of the Oval Office
GOLDEN AGE
Janna Brancolini
Published 04.09.25 9:38AM EDT 
President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House on April 7, 2025, along with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

A viral post offering a side-by-side comparison of the Oval Office under President Donald Trump versus former President Joe Biden has thrown Trump’s obsession with gold accents into sharp focus. AP reporter Michelle Price posted a photo to the social media platform X of Biden’s relatively sober Oval Office: five presidential portraits around the marble fireplace, simple frames, greenery on the mantle, tasteful white crown molding on the ceiling, a bare patch of wall to provide balance. By contrast, a photo from Trump’s meeting Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reveals a maximalist aesthetic that critics quickly dubbed “Russian oligarch style." Gold accents have been added to the fireplace, crown molding and walls, which are stuffed with paintings—most of them new—held in intricately carved frames. Trump also brought in gaudy end tables with gold eagle stands, six golden cups and trophies lining the mantle, and new lamps and coffee tables with gold accents. “Tacky as hell,” one social media user commented. “It looks cheap honestly.” Another wrote, “Russian oligarch décor 101.” On the plus side, a bust of Martin Luther King Jr., which Biden had also displayed, remained mercifully devoid of gold leaf.

