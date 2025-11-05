“Literally, I literally learned a lot last night about who people are. And it’s f---ing ugly.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are suffering a new kind of hangxiety, waking up on pool chairs with a crick in their neck and some axes to grind. The ladies have gone Below Deck and below the belt, ensuring that this yacht trip ends in utter disaster for each and every one.

Fresh off allegations Lisa Barlow has leaked all the group’s scandals to the blogs, the Below Deck Down Under crossover (which will air its side of the story in 2026) continues, and everything’s out of whack in the group. Now that Heather and Lisa are no longer a dynamic duo of terror, there’s an immense power vacuum, one that has sucked the entire group into a black hole of doom.

That’s in large part because Angie K. is back from the dead, eager to deliver a devious blow. Alleging Lisa told her that Bronwyn’s husband made out with one of her friends—while farting the entire time, mind you—Angie ensures the broken brick holding Lisa and Bronwyn’s shaky foundation together crumbles for good.

This goes about as well as you’d expect, Bronwyn uttering “you’re dead to me” while Lisa doubles down in a confessional. With that, Angie’s work is done. She is the Greek Goddess of destruction.

Meanwhile, Britani is tossing out accusations that Meredith’s husband has a mistress, while Meredith tosses around toy knives. And, for no other reason than to incinerate any feel-good fun, Mary tells Meredith she’s a bad, boring friend who sucks. And she does that to stick up for Lisa, for some reason.

Whitney Rose, Captain Jason Chambers, and Heather Gay Bryan Schnitzer/Bravo

Most disturbing of all, Heather has followed-up her Lisa Barlow takedown attempt with a spiteful friendship with Bronwyn. This is the season of psychosis. Jen Shah’s about to appear in the next episode with no explanation, as we’re fully in Mulholland Drive. The boat has been rocked to the point of no return, though you can trust and believe it will make it safely to shore, somehow.

This boat has swallowed good times whole, bloodying up Angie’s hand just a day after she was cursed with a diabolical case of sea sickness. These ladies are beaten, bruised, and bloody, so it’s only fitting that the metaphorical knife in every back gains physical form.

Naturally, this leads to a zombified dinner party in which the ladies finally look how they feel: on the verge of death, giving this cast of ragtag theater kids a chance to fight in costumes as God intended. Leave it to Heather Gay to puppeteer a sublime storytelling moment.

Yet, though the boat is trying to tip Angie Katsanevas overboard, she’s stronger than ever in the group dynamic. Sure, she’s the one who brings up the rumor Todd is a farting cheater on camera, but Bronwyn doesn’t care even a bit. It actually brings the ladies closer, as the only thing stronger than friendship is mutual hatred. As Bronwyn puts it, her life’s goal is to act in a way that will irritate Lisa Barlow, and to that extent, she’s doing a great job.

Britani Bateman Bryan Schnitzer/Bravo

Bronwyn is Lisa’s Wario, designed in a lab to be her worst nightmare: an over-produced, well-spoken lady who wears costumes in the form of couture. Whereas Lisa can’t stop blinking, Bronwyn is in a never-ending state of bobbing her head back and forth. Every other week, the two will put down their swords and agree to play nice. Then the next rolls around and Bronwyn’s accusing Lisa of running deep state media while Lisa unnecessarily brings up Bronwyn’s daughter’s grandparents, once again. It’s the circle of ‘wife.

Some things just never change, like Meredith’s decision to wake up every cast trip after spending the season on the sidelines. Something happens to Mother Marks when you take her out of Salt Lake City. Suddenly, she’s out to get the lowest on the totem pole, whacking Britani with a fervor so scary I imagine her eyes would turn you right to stone.

“Can I just say, why are you drinking tequila when you just threw up?” Meredith asks Britani, who did exactly what it sounds like: threw up before downing a tequila shot. She retorts: “Are you the expert at vomiting?”

After all, Britani has perfected the art of word vomit, constantly tossing out ridiculous claims and phrases that make her an easy subject of ridicule since her very first scene. Here, she refuses to lay low, throwing up another salacious claim, pulling out a TikTok that alleges Seth Marks has a mistress, as told to a random woman online by an Uber driver in Columbus, Ohio. So, it must be true.

Thus, Meredith reaches her boiling point.

“My husband does not have a mistress. We are in a monogamous marriage. Because your boyfriend breaks up with you every time he wants to sleep with someone else, that’s your problem, not mine.”

Meredith Marks Bryan Schnitzer/Bravo

“I break up with him, but…” Britani replies, proving she is the perfect adversary for Meredith in her daftness, so unwilling to look inward and accept an insult that she’ll reply dead-pan with no sense of irony.

Whereas Bronwyn and Lisa’s desolate dynamic brings out a dire sense of dread, the argument between Britani and Meredith is wonderfully nonsensical. They are scene partners who elevate each other’s craft, proving the women are at their best when they have a nemesis. Maybe if Whitney got herself her own Wario, she’d actually be relevant again.

With that, the episode ends, threads of Todd cheating and farting falling aside as the preview teases something truly hilarious: a Meredith Marks moment of mania, in which she allegedly melted down so severely on the flight home that Britani no longer feels safe.