‘Real Housewives’ Star Debuts Post-Divorce Girlfriend

Porsha Williams is celebrating a new relationship.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted a carousel of images to Instagram on Friday, revealing the identity of the mystery woman she has been dating. In October, when asked about the state of her love life, Williams told CultureCon attendees, per Page Six, “She is nice.”

The “she” in question turned out to be Patrice McKinney, a self-described “Salon Suite Mentor,” according to her Instagram bio.

Williams, 44, divorced Simon Guobadia last year after 14 months of marriage. During her appearance at CultureCon, she described Guobadia as “a narcissist.”

At the time of the appearance, in addition to telling the crowd she was dating a “she,” she also said she was “talking to” a man romantically, though she has not revealed that person’s identity.

Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams Paras Griffin/Getty Images

“I really wanted to make sure these were normal people,” she explained of her love interests at the time. “And what I talked about with my therapist the other day was: I’m having a hard time opening up because they’re not narcissists.”

Williams left the Real Housewives franchise in 2021, just before her marriage to Guobadia and starred in spin-off series Porsha’s Family Matters. She returned to the series last year for Season 16.

