‘Real Housewives’ Star Arrested After Being Caught in Spectacular Self-Own

Wendy Osefo, 41, and her husband Eddie Osefo have been arrested and charged with fraud.

TMZ reports that the Real Housewives of Potomac star is facing 16 charges, including 7 felonies, in relation to a burglary the couple reported in April 2024.

The couple said they returned from a trip to Jamaica and found their bedroom ransacked with numerous designer bags and jewelry allegedly taken.

However, Carroll County police arrested the reality star and her husband after she was allegedly seen in a social media post wearing a diamond ring she reported stolen.

The Osefos are charged with giving false/misleading information and fraud in excess of $300.

Stacey Rusch, Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Mia Thornton, Wendy Osefo, Ashley Darby and Keiarna Stewart Bravo/Phylicia J. L. Munn/Bravo via Getty

They were booked in Westminster, Maryland, and are in the process of being released after posting bail of $50,000 each, according to PageSix.

The couple was seen smiling in their mugshots.

Osefo, who’s been on the reality show since Season 5, is a college professor at Johns Hopkins University as well as a contributor to The Hill and MSNBC.

Osefo, who’s been on the reality show since season 5, is a college professor at Johns Hopkins University. John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

The reality star has four college degrees from Temple University, Johns Hopkins, and Rutgers, with a Ph.D. in public affairs.

During her time in college, she joined the sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha—the same as former Vice President Kamala Harris.

The reality star’s connection with the politician was made public in 2020 when she congratulated Harris on being picked as Biden’s running mate.

Osefo has had a good relationship with her, even having helped canvass for Harris’ presidential campaign.

The Osefos arrests come soon after co-star Karen Huger was released from jail on Sept. 2 after serving six months for a DUI.

Karen Huger was released from jail on Sept. 2. Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Huger was originally sentenced to two years in prison with one year suspended, and had to pay $2,900 in fines. She was reportedly released early due to good behavior, according to Fox45.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Osefo for comment.