Reality Star Reveals She Dated Jennifer Aniston’s Boyfriend

Reality star Bethenny Frankel disclosed that she previously dated Friends star Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend—sharing her thoughts on how she thinks their relationship will fare.

The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) star revealed she dated wellness guru Jim Curtis, 49, on her podcast, “Just B with Bethenny Frankel” on Tuesday.

Jennifer Aniston's latest beau is wellness coach and hypnotherapist Jim Curtis. Raymond Hall/Raymond Hall/GC Images

“I dated Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend and he was a nice guy,” Frankel said. “I’m not going to get into too much detail out of respect for her and her relationship. I’m happy for her, and I want to say this in the right way.”

The 54-year-old Bravo celebrity said that they had dated “maybe ten years ago.”

Frankel said that while her relationship with the hypnotherapist didn’t work out—partly because of Curtis’ work in the wellness space that she “never participated in”—the RHONY star believed the couple suited each other, speaking highly of the pair.

The reality star said she would bet on Aniston and Curtis' relationship. Amy Sussman/Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

According to Frankel, Curtis’ wellness element had “an earthiness to it,” that vibes well with Aniston. “There are people that would be better suited with other people than with you,” the reality star admitted.

“But I’m happy for Jennifer Aniston because I do believe she wants to find love. I do believe it’s been difficult, as I understand as well as anybody can, and I do believe she’s sort of got that earthy, mellow side to her,” Frankel concluded.

The reality star went on to compliment 56-year-old Aniston as “genuine” and a “very natural California girl,” referencing her consistent hairstyle “a simple dress style [that’s] not forced.”

“She’s an actual, true California girl, and while [Curtis] is not a California guy, he vibes with that wellness talk and it’s very Hollywood... And that is not a diss, it’s just a fact.”

“And I like this guy for her because I do have institutional knowledge,” she said. “So I am team Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis and I would bet on them. I think this is good. I like it, and I’m happy for her and for him, who I like.”

Jennifer Aniston's first marriage to Brad Pitt involved a high-profile split. New York Daily News Archive/Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

The couple have been romantically linked since July after meeting through mutual friends, a source confirmed to US Weekly. The pair has generally kept their business out of the spotlight, but the relationship makes Curtis Aniston’s first official beau since her second divorce.

Aniston was in a high-profile marriage with actor Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, then later to actor Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017.

Page Six