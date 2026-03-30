Reclusive Singer, 82, Steps Out to Bash Trump

Joni Mitchell is still not a fan of Donald Trump, as she made clear during an appearance in Canada on Sunday to accept a lifetime achievement award.

The legendary folk singer’s appearance at the Juno Awards was her first since she appeared at the 2024 Grammy Awards. The 82-year-old star, who was born in Canada but lives in Los Angeles, used part of her remarks to slam Trump. “I’m so glad to be back in Canada,” she told the crowd. “I’m living in the States, and you know what’s happening there.” Mitchell then told Canadians they were “fortunate” to have a better leader.

“This man is a blessing,” she said of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. “You guys are so fortunate.”

Mitchell said that due to the state of America, she was "glad to be back" in her home country of Canada to accept her lifetime achievement award. DANIEL COLE/REUTERS

Mitchell wasn’t the only Canadian with Trump and America jokes at the Awards. Host Mae Martin, a comedian who is non-binary, told the Juno Awards crowd that touring in the U.S., where they star in the Netflix series they created, Wayward, was like “seeing your old friends after you’ve been in a toxic relationship that you just got out.”

Martin added, “I just feel like I’m with my people, you know, people who care more about which hockey team I support than which gender I am.”

Mitchell also made her feelings known about Trump and the state of America just hours after winning her tenth Grammy in 2024. She followed up the lyrics to her song “Dog Eat Dog” with a Trump slam during her musical performance at the time, which references “snakebite evangelists and racketeers and bigwig financiers.” Mitchell added to the song, “...like Donald Trump.”

Mitchell also slammed Trump during her last major public appearance at the 2024 Grammys. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

She added after the song that she wished she could vote in the upcoming election. “I’m a Canadian. I’m one of those lousy immigrants,” she joked, and then added: “F---k Donald Trump!”

A biopic about Mitchell is in the works, with Meryl Streep set to star. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star Anya Taylor-Joy is rumored to be cast as Mitchell in her early years.

Mitchell has largely stayed out of the public eye over the past decade following several health setbacks, including a 2015 brain aneurysm.