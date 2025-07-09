One of two Republican co-hosts on ABC’s The View admitted that the political gabfest’s “Hot Topics” discussion can get so heated that some days she is left in tears.

On the Wednesday episode of the women-led show, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, 36, told her colleagues Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines that she has cried “at least half a dozen times” on set. The topic came up as the women were discussing a report about young people being more comfortable crying at work.

Hostin, the legal correspondent, balked at the idea. “I’ve never felt the luxury to be able to cry at work. I just try to get my work done, be as excellent as I can, and go home and chill out,” she said.

Griffin, however, confessed that she usually hides her tears “so my bosses will never know.” Her co-hosts were visually stunned at the admission, but Griffin, a former Trump staffer, made light of the situation by playing a clip from The Simpsons. In the scene, character Milhouse Van Houten shows a cave to Bart Simpson and says, “This is where I come to cry.”

Griffin and Hostin have been known to have their disagreements. "Sunny likes to make it personal with me," Griffin once said about her co-host. Lou Rocco/ABC

Griffin has been known to bandy words with her co-hosts, especially when it comes to partisan issues. She was added to the show in 2022 with fellow Republican co-host Ana Navarro.

“This is a very hard job to do,” Griffin said, adding that she finds it particularly difficult to “have the only opinion that’s different at a table of five people.” As President Donald Trump’s former strategic communications director and assistant in his first term, Griffin has been known to be the most sympathetic to Trump’s policies. However, she said that she voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

Alyssa Farah Griffin was previously a U.S. political strategist and the White House Director of Strategic Communications for the first Trump administration. Drew Angerer/AFP

Expressing concern for Griffin, Goldberg said, “There is nothing that people should be able to do to you to make you cry.”

Goldberg told Griffin, “Let us support you, because nobody should be crying at this job. Nobody.”

Griffin clarified, “I would like to state, for the record, this is a great job.” She added, “And every time I have cried, Brian gives great hugs,” referring to the show’s producer, Brian Teta.

