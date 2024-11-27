Something surprising is happening. For the first time in years, things feel wildly real on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills .

Sure, the soap opera filter and awful music that has overtaken Alan Lazar’s beautiful stylings may make RHOBH seem like a melodrama, but Bravo ’s luxury franchise is finally firing on all cylinders. There’s something so chic about divorce in this town. It brings out the diva in each and every woman.

After all, in Beverly Hills you can be anything, but it’s most important to be yourself. A prophet once said that . The Kyle Richards divorce drama started out as a real mystery, the OG hiding behind a confusing new relationship and thinly veiled marital struggles. Only a few months ago, the fanbase were lighting fires at Bravo headquarters to revolt against the closed and dishonest Kyle Richards.

Maybe that sparked a fire in the cast. Or maybe the Dorit divorce decree is the kickstarter Kyle needed to fight for her own story. She won’t be upstaged at her own game.

All I know is, finally, the RHOBH cast are off autopilot. The second episode picks up where we left off with Kyle and Dorit dueling at Sutton’s surrealism ball. For as real as the drama is, it’s also entirely absurd. Did Dorit slight Kyle at BravoCon’s besties panel? Was Kyle dismissing their friendship on Amazon Live? Was it retaliation for Dorit’s shady answer about Morgan on Watch What Happens Live? Notice how none of that took place on a podcast? That’s the real shocker.

The back-and-forth blame game is wonderfully emblematic of their friendship. Kyle and Dorit simply weren’t made to last. They operate best as friends when they have an enemy in common. Without that, their disdain shines through. Kyle pulls out her usual “Wait, you’re being so weird right now… Are you having a psychotic break?” while Dorit trots out some rehearsed lines, knowing full well she’s too long winded to come up with jabs in the moment.

Ultimately, the two end at a crossroads, leaving Sutton’s roadside party in shambles. The stage has been set for a season-long feud, and the next step is to divide and conquer. Kyle starts by going out for drinks with Sutton, her former foe. As Sutton points out, it’s not that she trusts Kyle all of a sudden. They’re simply joining forces against a common enemy. Sound familiar?

Sutton and Kyle also happen to have the most on-screen chemistry of any RHOBH duo. Whether they’re fighting or friends, their bizarre energy is gripping to watch. Here, Sutton offers some tough love, urging her friend to file for divorce.

It’s a necessary conversation, one that hopefully won’t be used as a flashback for years to come if things get ugly between Kyle and Mauricio. Kyle’s not too interested in discussing that, though. She wants to talk about what a horrible friend and even worse person Dorit is. And Sutton simply loves an anti-Dorit agenda.

Meanwhile, Dorit and Erika go to Bozoma’s house with an exciting proposition to join Team Dorit. First, we get a little walkthrough of the house. And it’s… a lot! I don’t necessarily like any individual aspect of it, but I do love that she’s taking swings and expressing her unique style in this world of boring HGTV homes. The backyard is pretty magnificent, too.

It’s the perfect setting for Dorit to be open and honest, letting Bozoma know that Kyle’s an evil succubus. Dorit is recruiting herself quite a funny ally, the Black friend she’s longed for ever since she was first accused of being racist. Now she can finally stop trotting out that anecdote about her mom’s bestie.

Bozoma’s addition to the show is already paying off. She may fit into that new-RHONY trap of aspiration girlboss casting, but she shines on camera. Whether she’s gasping at Dorit’s marital strife or opening up about her late husband, she’s already a natural. She’s high energy and funny, something RHOBH has lacked in the absence of Lisa Rinna (at her best, she was a hoot! Put down the pitchforks!).

Not only is she telegenic, but her free agent energy is a very exciting prospect. Whereas Diana Jenkins joined as a Rinna surrogate and Annemarie Wiley existed simply to propagate anti-Sutton propaganda, Bozoma’s perspective is fresh, and more importantly, her own. She doesn’t seem like a fan who finally got on TV, nor does she lack understanding for the program she joined.

This season has the most wildcards RHOBH has had since Season 7, and it’s so fun to watch. Another surprising duo, Sutton and Erika, have teamed up to ambush Kyle with pizza, pajamas, and the prospect of divorce. Kyle’s down in the dumps now that she’s been replaced on Mauricio’s desk with a photo of him and his Dancing With the Stars partner. At least she has the decency to hide her photos of Morgan Wade somewhere no one can see them.

Kathy Hilton in tow, the ladies roll up for some kooky fun. The fake Amazon delivery is a case of good Kathy, something actually silly and funny without being too wildly saccharine. It also feels like an old-school Real Housewives scene, something less produced than the theme parties of late. It’s nice to watch Kyle and her daughter question the existential existence of a cucumber before the ladies put on PJs and enjoy a real gab sesh.

Here, we get some evil Kathy too—and that’s the best Kathy. She’s so thrilled that Kyle and Mauricio have gone up in flames, and even more gleeful to dunk on Mau with no pretense. Maybe her reasons for wanting Kyle to cut him off are a bit different than the other ladies, but they’re all in agreement: It’s time to move on. Kyle’s almost ready to do so. She just needs a few more moments to sigh and reminisce while royalty free music cues the audience in that this is hard for her.

Next, Dorit and PK sit down for dinner. After a four-year-long slow-mo intro, Dorit finally makes her way to the table so she and PK can have a raw, harrowing conversation in front of a bunch of strangers, like the professionals they are.

Bread in mouth, PK does a little fashion show for Dorit to show her the “single PK.” He’s such a little jerk. And so is she! The jab about him gaining weight if he keeps eating all this bread and fries is so Beverly Hills. Demure Dorit only ordered a chopped kale salad, after all.

PK truly comes alive in front of the cameras. He’s so elated to tell Dorit he thinks their relationship has grown toxic and she hasn’t made any of the necessary changes for them to survive. He’s even more excited to pull the rug out from under her by shattering her status quo, reminding her he won’t be her filming partner forever. After seven years as Thelma and Louise, these two crazy kids are finally going out on their own.

What will this mean for Dorit solo footage? Who will hype up her outfits and accuse her castmates of being chemically imbalanced? I shiver at the thought. Thankfully, we don’t have to worry about that just yet.

As for our sixth diamond holder? Well, Garcelle was absent from this episode due to filming the sequel to her Lifetime movie Black Girl Missing. She’s been in the game too long to play by someone else’s rules—even if that means missing entire episodes! She’s method acting.

It’s a great sign that an episode down a Housewife and full of solo footage can pack such a punch, proving that the bread and butter of Housewives still lives on. RHOBH, more than any other franchise, often hides behind glamour and fancy parties to distract from a dearth of drama. It’s rarely a franchise whose solo footage has been memorable, even if soapy chickens and candle lit cigarettes have cracked the surface.

When an episode like this can deliver so well, it’s safe to say the show has escaped purgatory. All it took was the entire cast getting divorced, and finally, RHOBH feels alive again. Here’s to many more weeks of Kyle and Dorit trying to out-victim each other. And, as always, let us all pray for the eradication of those absolutely horrific musical interludes. Stop declassing the show!