It’s Christmas in Miami, or at least on The Real Housewives of Miami. After a year of drink throws and low blows, ‘tis the season to fa la la la, or, more likely, fall out forever.

The festivities wouldn’t be complete without New York folk legend Jill Zarin making an appearance. Surpriiiseeee! Except, no one cares about that. Nor do we care about Guerdy stealing jewelry from Marysol’s pajama party (classless, according to Countess Larsa) or Alexia’s botched beauty bar event—although it’s always nice to see Todd whacked, even if it comes from Peter.

We’re certainly not here to see yet another Julia opera performance, especially not if Kiki’s going to pretend she has a crush on Martina at it. That’s actually classless. Luckily, there’s far more to the Real Housewives of Miami finale than operatic scene setting. But what are the holidays without a bit of complaining?

What Julia’s performance does do is set the stage for the final fallout between her and Adriana, as Miami’s mistress of musicality opts out of the event to practice for her own show. Thus, we arrive at the final event of the season, Stephanie’s Shoma Bazaar holiday party, complete with fake snow and a flurry of fake friends.

Luckily for Stephanie, who would prefer her party’s a cute little affair relegated to flashbacks, the ladies are tired after a bombastic season of fights. Lisa and Larsa have nothing left in them but pleasantries, knowing full-well they’ll be screaming up the reunion stage in a few months time. Kiki, too, tries to turn down the temperature by pulling Adriana aside before her performance to apologize for making her do math. She even apologizes for Adriana’s meltdown, simply because she loves life in the hills, so she always takes the high road. A scholar once said that.

But, what’s an event without some drama? So, just before Adriana takes the stage, Marysol and Kiki excitedly share with her that Julia’s really upset she missed the opera adoption event. How dare these ladies come and shame Adriana at her big event—this is her lifetime dream, as of three weeks ago! She’s singing all three of her songs, and two of them are even real.

Adriana couldn’t care less that Julia’s upset. She cares that the show she once held center mojito on has shoved her onto the sidelines while the woman she introduced cuts her lifeline. The hierarchy is all out of whack. Of course, Julia’s perspective is different: If we’re both social climbers, why are you mad I moved up the ladder?

Sadly, Adriana has found herself hanging on for dear life, hitting the stage a half-hour late, which Stephanie does not appreciate. She is a businesswoman with important calls to make… even at the RHOM finale party, apparently. Boss baby is still figuring out what show she’s on, but Adriana’s well-aware we’re not here to watch Undercover Boss.

Julia and Adriana are addressing the tension in their friendship. Don't miss it on the #RHOM season finale TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/JnFjFja9DK — Bravo (@BravoTV) September 25, 2025

After performing her world-renowned #1 single “Fyah” (in the chart in my head and heart), Adriana stages her true performance of the night: a confrontation with Julia. To get a bit Housewives Historian, it feels so similar to the end of days for Carole Radziwill and Bethenny Frankel on The Real Housewives of New York City, sapphic subtext included.

“You know I’m happy for you,” Julia says, to which Adriana replies, “I know, yeah.”

“Do you really know I’m happy for you?” Julia persists, and Adriana drops the facade: “I don’t know Julia, because, I mean you’ve been so weird recently.”

Immediately, the two launch into an argument almost exclusively spearheaded by an irate Adriana, as Julia sits cool as a cucumber. Somehow, that’s even more chilling. As Adriana slams Julia for being “toxic,” she exclaims: “The mask is off! I see you for who you are, and now I’m going to treat you like you treat me. I’m going to be your frenemy, too.”

Thus, another friendship has been killed by the Real Housewives, over something we’ve seen time and time again. Did Julia use Adriana to get in the group? Almost assuredly. Did Adriana do the exact same thing a decade before to get in the group? Yeah. Remember Lea Black? These two see each other for exactly who they are. No one knows a grifter like another.

With the masks off, the reunion will be a nasty, brutal bloodbath—as evidenced by the trailer, which hints at a major secret Julia had kept for Adriana. What could it possibly be? Was she the one who actually googled “words that sound like ratchet”? Well, no, that was Marysol, apparently. Leave it to the friends-of to step up at the eleventh hour.

Drama is in the forecast. The shocking 3-Part #RHOM Reunion begins October 2nd 🦩 pic.twitter.com/UkT9fiML9A — Bravo (@BravoTV) September 24, 2025

It seems Marysol and Adriana’s ceasefire couldn’t even make it to the season’s finish. Discovering Adriana helped collude against Marysol with Stephanie, Marysol tells Kiki: “I gave her the word wretched” to save Adriana from the racism allegations. Does it really matter who pulled up Merriam Webster when Adriana’s meltdown last week was more embarrassing than any word choice? Not really. Sometimes, all you have to do to take someone down is sit on the sidelines.

But the core of the Marysol vs. Adriana cold war is far more intricate. The two big manipulators of the show are stuck on the sidelines, falling out more brutally than any other friends as the season crashes and burns to an icy end. Can The Real Housewives of Miami survive such an impasse, or will this be the last Christmas the ladies ever spend together? A cast cull could be on the horizon…