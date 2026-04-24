Rob Reiner’s Son Reveals Heartbreaking Details About Parents’ Murders

Jake Reiner, the eldest son of Rob and Michelle Reiner, recounted his experience of his parents’ tragic murder in a new essay.

“A lot of people have said to me, ‘I don’t even know what to say,’ and I don’t blame them,” Jake Reiner, 34, wrote in a lengthy Substack post on Friday. “If I weren’t in the middle of this s--tstorm, I wouldn’t know what to say either. It’s too specific. Too dark.”

Jake Reiner, the son of iconic Hollywood director Rob Reiner, wrote about his parents' "unconditional" love for him, his brother Nick, and his sister Romy. Getty Images/Getty Images

In mid-December, Jake’s Hollywood parents were stabbed to death in their home while they slept. His younger brother, Nick, 32, who lived on his parents’ property at the time, has pleaded not guilty to charges for their murders and will return to court next week.

The couple was discovered in their home by Jake’s sister, Romy, 28, the following afternoon. Jake, who was at a friend’s funeral across town at the time, recalled the harrowing moment he heard the news.

“I was in Union Station at a celebration of life for one of my best friends,” he recounted. “It was at that moment I received a call from my sister Romy telling me our father was dead. Minutes later, she called back telling me our mother was also dead.”

Nick Reiner has pleaded not guilty to his parents' murders and will return to court next week for the ongoing trial. CHRIS TORRES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“Nothing can prepare you for what it feels like to lose both parents instantly at the same time. It’s too devastating to comprehend,” the actor, writer, and producer continued. “I still wake up every morning having to convince myself that, no, it’s not a dream.”

“This truly is my living nightmare,” he added.

Reiner's longtime friend and collaborator, Billy Crystal, honored the couple at the Oscars, bringing 16 of Reiner's former actors onstage. Mike Blake/REUTERS

The night before the couple’s deaths, the When Harry Met Sally... director and Nick had been at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party, where they reportedly got into an argument about Nick’s behavior.

“One thing I keep coming back to is how frightened they must have been,” Jake said. “They were the last people in the world to deserve what happened to them.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 28: Actor/director Rob Reiner (R) and Michele Reiner attend the wedding ceremony and celebration for Proposition 8 Plaintiffs Paul Katami and Jeff Zarrillo on June 28, 2014 at The Beverly Hilton. Hilton is committed to ensuring that every guest feels cared for, valued and respected, and sets the stage for LGBT travelers, no matter what the occasion. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Hilton Hotels & Resorts) Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Hilton Hotels & Resorts

Despite his brother’s ongoing trial, Jake refrained from writing disparagingly about him.

“The love they have for me, my brother, and my sister is truly unconditional. And the love they have for each other in their marriage is something I always looked up to as the standard of what a successful relationship looks like,” he wrote.

Jake described his mom as his “confidant,” and his father as his “hero.” He recalled his movie-producing mother planning every Thanksgiving and taking him to see Les Misérables at the theater.

Jake Reiner recalled attending Dodgers baseball games with his father and "Les Misérables" performances with his mother. MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-Ne/MediaNews Group via Getty Images

He also recalled attending Dodgers baseball games with his father, which taught him how to overcome loss.

“When I was little, I would cry my eyes out when the Dodgers would lose a regular-season game, and he’d say, ‘Buddy, you have to realize, at some point, that there are 162 games. It’s going to be alright,’” he wrote.

“What the hell do you say to someone who is living through this reality?” he posited at the end of the essay. “The truth is, there is nothing to say.”

“I just ask for love and compassion—the same principles my parents lived by,” he concluded.