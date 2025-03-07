Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
TV
Movies
Reviews
Celebrity
Recaps
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Celebrity
Robert Pattinson Should Win All the Oscars for ‘Mickey 17′
CLEAN SWEEP
Or, at least, that’s what his fans think should happen.
Clare Donaldson
Editorial Intern
Updated
Mar. 7 2025
3:44PM EST
/
Published
Mar. 7 2025
3:29PM EST
Warner Bros. Pictures
Clare Donaldson
Editorial Intern
clare.donaldson@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Industry News
‘Get Rid of Her’: Why Jeff Bezos Ousted James Bond Producer
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
TV
Netflix Makes Shock Call on Future of Meghan’s Lifestyle Show
Tom Sykes
Celebrity
Jason Ritter Will Fight You For His Wife, Melanie Lynskey
Clare Donaldson
Celebrity
Stars of Iconic ’80s Romcom Did Actually Sleep Together
Kenneal Patterson
Recaps
‘Severance’ Finally Gives Us the Shocking Patricia Arquette Backstory
Emma Fraser