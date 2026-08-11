Major Star Reveals She Was Cut Out of Summer’s Biggest Movie

Rosario Dawson was supposed to have a cameo in the summer blockbuster Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The actress plays nurse Claire Temple in several MCU series, including hit shows Daredevil and Jessica Jones. She made it to the Brand New Day set and even shot the scene before receiving an email saying she’d be cut.

Dawson revealed the news at a Daredevil panel at GalaxyCon in North Carolina in July after an audience member asked which Marvel universe she’d most want Claire to interact with.

Tom Holland as Spider-Man and Boomerang. Sony Pictures

“Well, I’m going to have to say: I could have said Spider-Man,” Dawson said. “I even shot a scene in the new Spider-Man movie. But I got cut out.”

She said her mom was disappointed she wouldn’t get to post any behind-the-scenes photos on social media. Dawson had little sympathy.

“I was like, ‘Right mom. Me being cut out of the movie that has, like, the largest viewership of a trailer ever, the issue is you can’t post your BTS photos,’” Dawson joked.

Zendaya as MJ and Tom Holland as Spider-Man in 'Brand New Day.' Jay Maidment

Dawson has personal ties to the Spider-Man franchise. Her uncle was a comic book artist, and Spider-Man was the first character he learned to draw. A newer Spider-Man comic features a frame where Spider-Man talks to Daredevil and depicts a young Spider-Man attending PS19 on the Lower East Side, the same school Dawson attended as a child.

“My post was all ready, with my grandson wearing all his Spider-Man stuff, and then I got the email that was like, ‘Yeah, nah,’” Dawson said. “So I’m a reject of Spider-Man.”

Dawson, 47, became a grandmother in 2023 after her adopted daughter gave birth to a son at 21.