Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
TV
Movies
Reviews
Celebrity
Recaps
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Celebrity
Rosie O’Donnell Reveals She’s Moved to Ireland Following Trump 2.0
‘PROTECT YOUR SANITY’
The comedian disclosed the news of her move in a TikTok posted on Tuesday.
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Night News Reporter
Published
Mar. 11 2025
4:59PM EDT
Olivia Wong/Getty Images
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Night News Reporter
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Hot Takes
‘The White Lotus’ Says What We’re All Thinking About Actors’ Looks
Laura Wheatman Hill
Reviews
‘The Electric State’ Is Like Steven Spielberg Threw Up on Screen
Nick Schager
Hot Takes
‘The White Lotus’ Gives Us Yet Another Full Frontal Scene
Emma Fraser
Celebrity
Jack Quaid Got Beat Up at a Basketball Game
Clare Donaldson
Reviews
I Watched Meghan Markle’s New Netflix Show and Now I Need a Lobotomy
Kevin Fallon