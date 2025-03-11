Celebrity

Rosie O’Donnell Reveals She’s Moved to Ireland Following Trump 2.0

‘PROTECT YOUR SANITY’

The comedian disclosed the news of her move in a TikTok posted on Tuesday.

Yasmeen Hamadeh
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Rosie O'Donnell attends Inaugural SignLight International Film Festival at SilverScreen Theater on April 16, 2024 in West Hollywood, California.
Olivia Wong/Getty Images
Yasmeen Hamadeh

Yasmeen Hamadeh

Night News Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
Hot Takes‘The White Lotus’ Says What We’re All Thinking About Actors’ Looks
Laura Wheatman Hill
Reviews‘The Electric State’ Is Like Steven Spielberg Threw Up on Screen
Nick Schager
Hot Takes‘The White Lotus’ Gives Us Yet Another Full Frontal Scene
Emma Fraser
CelebrityJack Quaid Got Beat Up at a Basketball Game
Clare Donaldson
ReviewsI Watched Meghan Markle’s New Netflix Show and Now I Need a Lobotomy
Kevin Fallon