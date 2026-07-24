Trump Nemesis Teases Plans for Jimmy Kimmel Guest-Hosting Gig

Rosie O’Donnell plans to go after Trump just as hard as Jimmy Kimmel does when she guest-hosts his show in August, the comedian said on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Kimmel, whose jokes about the far right have made him a primary target of the Trump administration, invites a series of guest hosts to fill in while he takes the summer off. O’Donnell’s guest slot comes after Kimmel‘s September suspension, which ABC claimed was due to a joke Kimmel told about Charlie Kirk. The suspension indicates a trend of television networks trying to appease Trump, which O’Donnell has spoken out against.

Rosie O'Donnell teased her plans during an interview with host Seth Meyers. NBC/https://www.indiewire.com/news/general-news/joel-mchale-chevy-chase-not-allowed-in-community-movie-1234971310/

“He and you are doing a tremendous job at alerting people through humor about the tragedy that’s occurring,” O’Donnell said to Meyers. “So, congratulations, and I hope to do the same thing.”

She’ll continue to put forward politically charged comedy during her week hosting. And as a longtime vocal critic of Trump, O’Donnell won’t cut him any breaks.

ABC suspended "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" last September. Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images

“I’m thrilled to do it,” she said. “I am thrilled.”

Kimmel made his agenda clear when he announced the guest host lineup last month. His absence wouldn’t mean the show would go any easier on Trump.

“As a special treat for our commander in chief, I asked one of his all-time favorites—Rosie O’Donnell—to be here to keep the hits coming," Kimmel quipped during the announcement. “You’re welcome. And all I ask in return, Mr. President, is that you don’t do anything stupid while I’m gone.”

Rosie O’Donnell and cast members from Broadway musicals protest in front of the White House. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

O’Donnell intends to keep the hits coming while Kimmel is away.

“I just want to be a good soldier for him and do what he’s been doing so well for a week so he can have a nice vacation,” she said.