Trump Foe Thinks Larry David Regrets Setting Up MAGA Couple

Rosie O’Donnell ripped Robert F. Kennedy to shreds as she recalled working with his wife, Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines, during her appearances on the HBO show.

Curb co-creator and star Larry David introduced his on-screen wife to Kennedy in 2004, when Hines accompanied him to a ski event. The pair married 10 years later.

Speaking to Variety, O’Donnell said, “I’m sure it’s a moment he regrets,” as Kennedy went on to become Trump’s health secretary. The star, who fled the U.S. ahead of Trump’s second term and is now pursuing citizenship in Ireland, declared Kennedy a “lunatic” on Thursday.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has a thing about antidepressants. MARK MAKELA/REUTERS

“Listen: That man is a lunatic; his own family says so. He tried to get on Kamala Harris’ campaign first, and when she said, ‘No, thank you,’ he went over to Trump,” O’Donnell told the site. “What kind of self-respect or dignity does he have to do that? To defile the legacy of his family and that family name is sickening, and turns my stomach.”

Kennedy has faced fierce criticism from his own family for putting his vaccine skepticism and conspiracy theories into action as a member of Trump’s cabinet.

O'Donnell said she believes Larry David wishes he hadn't introduced Hines and Kennedy. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“I think he’s a very dangerous, very selfish, very uneducated man who’s gotten away with so much privilege that he doesn’t even know what to do with himself,” O’Donnell said.

Hines has publicly supported Kennedy since Kennedy's 2024 presidential bid. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

As for Hines, O’Donnell added that they had some pleasant times together during her time guest-starring on Curb. O’Donnell appeared on the show in three separate seasons in 2005, 2009, and 2011. “I did play poker with Cheryl Hines a lot!” she said. Card games are not likely to be in the pair’s future, however, as Hines deals with the fallout from publicly supporting her husband’s political endeavors.

Hines said she hasn't seen David since "Curb Your Enthusiasm" wrapped its final season. Matt Winkelmeyer/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

The star admitted she hadn’t spoken to David, her staunch liberal former co-star of over 24 years, since she became a member of MAGA. The last time they appeared in public together was at the 2024 wrap-up of the show’s final season, and she was notably not asked to be in David’s new HBO series Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness.

“I think he’s mad,” Hines told NewsNation in December, “Because Bobby’s in the administration.”