Roy Wood Jr. Shocks GMA Host With Cocaine Comment

Comedian and CNN host Roy Wood Jr. was abruptly cut off during his appearance on Good Morning America after mentioning cocaine use on live morning television. Wood appeared on Wednesday’s episode of the morning show to promote his new memoir, “The Man of Many Fathers.”

Early in the segment, Wood, who was promoting his new memoir The Man of Many Fathers, shared with host Michael Strahan his belief that unconventional father figures are just as important as traditional ones. During the discussion, Wood brought up Strahan’s former “drunk dishwasher” colleagues as an example.

“So I felt like now was the right time to write this book because I really feel like if we stop and look at the people who made us, it can make us better people and make us better parents,” Wood said.

ABC/screengrab

When Strahan brought up the dishwasher colleagues again at the end of the segment, Wood interrupted him.

“Some of mine was on cocaine,” Wood said, referring to his own unconventional mentors. “It wasn’t just alcohol.”

After a beat to try and figure out how to respond, Strahan tried to change the subject before bursting out into laughter. “This is Good Morning America!” he blurted out.

“I just tell you,” Wood said, before agreeing they should move on. “It’s in the book. We’ll talk about it later.”

Wood is best known for his role as a correspondent on The Daily Show, though he left the series in 2023, a year after former host Trevor Noah departed from his position. In the GMA interview, Wood said that Noah is one of his father figures mentioned in his memoir.

“He’s never used anger as a driving force in making choices or how he solves problems or how he addresses issues. And it’s something I can’t do. But I admire it,” Wood said of Noah.

Wood said Noah’s calm attitude was necessary to guide the country through a difficult period during his time as a host.

Noah also inspired Wood’s departure from The Daily Show in 2023. Wood told Gayle King in 2024 that he decided to leave because he was unsure of his future after Noah’s departure and wanted to create a new show so he could move forward with his career.

“If there’s ever a chance to do something different, this is probably the time to go,” Wood said. He now hosts CNN’s Have I Got News For You.

