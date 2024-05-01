Two weeks later, we’re still talking about Ryan Gosling’s latest Saturday Night Live hosting gig. It broke records on Peacock; Gosling is talking about it in interviews; the sketches are still gaining traction on YouTube. But the episode’s biggest cultural impact lies with one sketch, an instantly viral hit that became so massive, Gosling just reprised the character at his new movie’s Los Angeles premiere.

“Beavis and Butt-Head,” in which Gosling and cast member/writer Mikey Day play guys that just happen to look like the famous MTV cartoon characters, has been viewed more than 13 million times on YouTube. Its popularity stems not just from its inherently silly premise—how do two people look exactly like Beavis and Butt-Head without realizing it?—but also the incredible amount of breaking that happens. When SNL stalwart Heidi Gardner loses it upon the sight of Day’s incredibly authentic Butt-Head makeup, it’s impossible not to laugh along with her.

One could argue that it’s Gardner’s reaction that made the sketch iconic, but Gosling and Day’s take on the characters is certainly the most recognizable element. That’s why it immediately became news (of the best, most fun variety) when they donned the hair, makeup, and costumes once more to walk the red carpet of The Fall Guy last night.

Posing for photos, Gosling and Day ended up crashing a carpet interview with Gosling’s Fall Guy co-star Emily Blunt.

Introducing themselves as “Dean” (Gosling) and “Jeff” (Day), they asked Emily “Blarnt”—these guys don’t watch much TV!—about her new movie, answered a few questions about their surprise about their sudden game, and confirmed that neither one has had a chance to watch Beavis and Butt-Head yet.

The best line comes from Gosling: “Were you in Salmon Fishing in the Yemen? I love that film, Emily Blarnt!” The particulars of Dean’s film education is stunning.

I am of two minds about this red carpet stunt. On the one hand, “Beavis and Butt-Head” is nearing overexposure, which will make a very fun thing very annoying. On the other hand, I love the canonical narrative that this has created: These are two normal dudes who suddenly became famous overnight after being caught on camera at an A.I. conference, all because they coincidentally look exactly like Beavis and Butt-Head.

If this were real life, it’d be one of the funniest things ever. But as a comedy act, it’s still pretty good. I look forward to “Beavis and Butt-Head 2” down the line, whenever Gosling comes back to host SNL—I hope it involves these guys suddenly cast in a live-action Beavis and Butt-Head movie, even though they still haven’t had time to check out an episode.