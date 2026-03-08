Ryan Gosling’s ‘SNL’ Monologue Upstaged by Even Bigger Star

Ryan Gosling barely got a few words into his Saturday Night Live monologue before the cameras abandoned him—for Harry Styles.

“Is that Harry Styles?” Gosling, 45, asked, clearly thrown. “What are you doing here, man?”

“It’s been a while, so I just wanted to watch, get a feel for it,” Styles, who is scheduled to pull double duty as host and musical guest for the second time on next week’s episode, replied.

Harry Styles crashed Ryan Gosling's opening monologue. NBC/NBC

Gosling tried to press on with his monologue, but the cameras kept drifting back to the pop star.

“I’m sorry, why are we on Harry Styles?” Gosling finally protested. “It’s like your coolness is becoming a bit of an issue,” the Barbie star told the “As It Was” singer.

Trying to regain control of the monologue, Gosling pivoted to a musical number from his upcoming film, Project Hail Mary.

“There’s a karaoke song in the movie,” he explained.

Ryan Gosling performs a Harry Styles song... in front of Harry Styles. NBC/NBC

“Sandra Hüller sings it—it’s very poignant. Some have said it’s the anthem of our generation.”

“It’s called Sign of the Times, and oh my God, it’s by Harry Styles. Now I’ve got to sing it in front of him?”

Gosling reluctantly launched into the ballad while Styles watched from the audience, milking the awkwardness of performing the three-time Grammy winner’s own song directly in front of him.

Looking toward the audience, Gosling added with a grin: “Nobody wants this.”

Harry Styles will pull double duty as host and musical guest on 'Saturday Night Live' on March 14, 2026. NBC/NBC

The running gag escalated when the broadcast suddenly switched to split screen, showing Gosling on one side and Styles on the other.

“Who’s responsible for this?” Gosling asked, exasperated.

The camera then cut again, this time revealing one of the cameramen wearing an “I heart Harry Styles” sweater.

The gag unfolded during Gosling’s fourth outing as SNL host, after previous appearances in 2015, 2017, and 2024.

Meanwhile, Styles will take center stage next week when he returns to Studio 8H to serve as both host and musical guest. But it was clear on Saturday that Styles had already stolen the show.