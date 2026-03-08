‘SNL’ Roasts ICE Barbie’s Crash and Burn in Brutal Cold Open

Rising Saturday Night Live star Ashley Padilla reprised her role as Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem in the latest cold open, this time to roast Noem’s sudden departure from Trump’s cabinet.

“I just want to make it clear that I didn’t get fired. I self-deported,” Padilla’s Noem clarified at a press conference.

She added, “And though I may be leaving this job, I will not be ending my mission. As I told my plastic surgeon: the work is never done.”

Referencing the real Noem’s infamous 2024 admission that she shot her own dog Cricket, SNL‘s Noem declared, “I gave my all to the DHS, and I have no regrets. Because like they say: you miss 100 percent of the dogs you don’t shoot.

ICE Barbie’s firing was announced by President Trump on Truth Social on Thursday, which is reportedly how Noem learned she was getting the boot. Trump revealed that Noem would be replaced by Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin, a former MMA fighter and fellow Republican with similar views on immigration enforcement.

Trump spun Noem’s firing as a positive, telling his supporters that she would serve as the new “Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas,” a job title that had not existed before his post.

Soon after Trump’s announcement, Noem posted on X, thanking Trump for her apparent demotion.

“@SecRubio and @SecWar are incredible leaders,” Noem wrote, “and I look forward to working with them closely to dismantle cartels that have poured drugs into our nation and killed our children and grandchildren.”