Blue State Gov Hints at More Bad News for ICE Barbie

Kristi Noem may be on her way out of the embattled Department of Homeland Security, but a Democratic firebrand said an embarrassing exit might not be the only consequence she faces.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, 61, told MS NOW’s Jen Psaki on Thursday night that he will demand accountability from Noem, 54, after heavy-handed immigration operations in the state led to the deaths of two 37-year-old American citizens: Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti.

Walz said he was “so glad” that Noem is leaving the agency after she was fired by President Donald Trump, 79, but acknowledged that Minnesota still has a long road to recovery ahead.

The cosplay-loving DHS secretary is on her way out of the agency after she was fired by President Donald Trump. Tia Dufour/Tia Dufour/DHS

“She wasn’t fired for killing Alex or Renee or being in charge of that,” Walz told Psaki.

“She wasn’t fired for taking children. She wasn’t fired for dragging American citizens out of their home with no shoes, in underwear when it’s 20 below zero,” Walz said. Both incidents took place in the governor’s state, garnering nationwide outrage. “They only make changes when it becomes politically problematic for them, because they’re not going to change what they want to do. They still want these mass deportations.”

“I would just say at this time that former Secretary Noem should probably get used to spending more time in Minnesota, because I have a pretty good feeling in the future, she may be doing that, because we have got to get accountability,” he continued.

Walz said Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison are “looking for accountability.”

The nation erupted in protests after the killings of two American citizens by federal immigration agents in January. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Moriarty previously announced that her office was investigating more than a dozen alleged incidents of excessive force by federal immigration agents and asked the public to submit tips and evidence. In January, Ellison led Minnesota in suing the DHS over the ICE surge in the state.

“Our folks are going to be looking into each and every one of these incidents that happened. We’re going to want answers. Who gave the orders to do this? Who said that these folks could do that?” Walz said.

Noem was speaking in Nashville as Trump gave her the boot via social media post. Since her ousting, she's been attacked from every side. Nicole Hester/USA Today Network via REUTERS

“People are looking for accountability. That’s what the system is. This isn’t as Donald Trump is. He came here on retribution. We’re not looking for retribution,” he went on. “We’re looking for justice, and we’re looking to make sure that no one’s above the law.”

On Thursday, Trump announced that Noem will be replaced at the helm of the DHS by Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin.